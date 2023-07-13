When will Cinderella air on Disney+? Release date, plot, and more details explored

On August 25, 2023, the highly anticipated restored version of Cinderella will arrive on Disney+ in stunning 4K resolution. Disney has worked closely with the experts at Walt Disney Animation Studios to bring this beloved film back to life.

The restoration process involved enhancing the visual and audio aspects, creating an immersive experience for viewers. The team carefully balanced modern enhancements while preserving the integrity of the original cels and artwork, capturing the magic and nostalgia that made the film so beloved.

Thanks to their meticulous attention to detail, the restored version showcases vibrant visuals, improved image quality, and the preservation of the original artwork.

Disney's commitment to authenticity shines through in its dedication to the film's original vision.

Disney+ is back with Cinderella: A fairy tale of transformation

Cinderella's tale is widely known, capturing the hearts of audiences as it unfolds. It begins with a humble girl, thrust into a world of cruelty and adversity. However, her remarkable journey is nothing short of mesmerizing.

From the depths of despair, Cinderella's story takes a transformative turn as she encounters magical elements that propel her toward a grand destiny.

With the help of her fairy godmother, she attends the royal ball, captivating Prince Charming with her grace and beauty. When the clock strikes midnight, she flees and leaves behind a glass slipper.

The prince embarks on a quest to find the mysterious maiden who captured his heart. With the magical glass slipper as the key, her true identity is revealed, leading to a transformative happily ever after filled with love, hope, and the power of dreams.

Walt Disney Archives @TWDCArchives A dream is a wish your heart makes… For the anniversary of “Cinderella” (1950), we’re sharing this dreamy poster art created for the theatrical film re-release in 1987. A dream is a wish your heart makes…For the anniversary of “Cinderella” (1950), we’re sharing this dreamy poster art created for the theatrical film re-release in 1987. 🎶 A dream is a wish your heart makes…🎶 For the anniversary of “Cinderella” (1950), we’re sharing this dreamy poster art created for the theatrical film re-release in 1987. https://t.co/3TlJZsNX7u

With enchantment and grace, Cinderella rises above her circumstances, captivating both the audience and the characters within her story. Her journey is an enduring classic, celebrated for its captivating charm and the captivating power of dreams.

Everything we know so far about the restored 4K Cinderella movie

The director of Restoration for Walt Disney Studios, Kevin Schaeffer, had this to say about the film:

"Working with our restoration team along with internal technical experts, outside vendors, and advisors from Walt Disney Animation Studios, we were able to make this 1950 classic look and sound better than ever. We began the process by pulling the original nitrate negative from the Library of Congress and scanning the successive exposure color records in 4K."

He added:

"We then did a cleaning pass to remove dirt and as many artifacts as possible. The currently available restoration tools allowed us to produce a sharper and higher quality image than previous efforts. To make sure we didn't lose any of the detail or artistic choices of the filmmakers, we turned to Disney Animation legends and authorities, including Michael Giaimo and Eric Goldberg."

The restored 4K version of Cinderella made its debut at the Berlin International Film Festival in February, creating much anticipation and excitement among audiences.

With its captivating storytelling and remarkable performances, this rendition of the fairytale is poised to captivate viewers worldwide.

Mark your calendars for August 25, 2023, to watch the restored version of Cinderella on Disney+ in stunning 4K resolution.

