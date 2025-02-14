CEO of WME gives his take on former client Justin Baldoni's "bad situation" with the Blake Lively harassment case

WME executive Ari Emanuel has confirmed that he fired Justin Baldoni from the talent agency following allegations of misconduct involving actress Blake Lively during the filming of It Ends With Us. Emanuel addressed the controversy during an interview on February 14, expressing his support for Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, while revealing details about Baldoni’s dismissal.

Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, the parent company of WME, spoke candidly during a live recording of the Freakonomics podcast, scheduled for release in March 2025.

"I mean, it is a fu*ked up, bad situation with what Baldoni is doing," Emanuel said, according to E! News.

When host Stephen Dubner pointed out that Baldoni was once a WME client, Emanuel responded bluntly, "Until I fired him."

The remarks come in the wake of escalating tensions between Lively and Baldoni, with the actress accusing Baldoni of harassment and retaliation during the filming of It Ends With Us. Lively’s complaint, filed with the California Civil Rights Department (CRD) on December 20, 2024, outlines a series of allegations against Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios’ CEO, Jamey Heath.

Ari Emanuel's support for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

During the podcast interview, Emanuel also highlighted his longstanding relationship with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, emphasizing their character and charitable contributions.

"I’ve known Ryan and Blake for over a decade," Emanuel said. "They’re really incredible people. They’ve never treated people badly. They are charitable and have given tons of money away."

Emanuel expressed unwavering support for the couple, adding,

"I am a ride or die. And they are good people."

Blake Lively’s complaint describes a toxic work environment on the set of It Ends With Us, where she allegedly experienced inappropriate behavior from Baldoni and Heath. According to documents obtained by E! News, the actress reported repeated incidents of harassment and raised concerns about the workplace culture.

In response to her complaints, Blake Lively claims Baldoni and Heath retaliated by spreading false information about her and attempting to damage her reputation. The complaint also accuses Wayfarer Studios of failing to address her concerns and instead supporting the alleged retaliatory actions.

A day after the complaint was filed, The New York Times published a report that included direct quotes from messages sent by Baldoni and his team. These messages, according to Blake Lively, illustrate the extent of the retaliation she faced.

In a statement to The New York Times on December 21, 2024, Lively said she hoped her legal action would shed light on the "sinister retaliatory tactics" she encountered and encourage others to speak out about workplace misconduct without fear of repercussions.

While Baldoni has yet to comment publicly on Emanuel’s remarks, his legal team has denied the allegations in Blake Lively’s complaint. In a statement issued on December 22, 2024, Baldoni's representatives called the accusations "unfounded" and claimed that the legal action was based on misinterpretations and personal grievances.

