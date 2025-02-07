Taylor Swift reportedly 'wants to stay uninvolved' in Blake Lively's legal dispute

A report by Entertainment Tonight shared on Instagram on Thursday claimed Taylor Swift did not want to be a part of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle. However, a source close to the singer did quash the rumors of a potential fallout between Taylor and Blake, who have been close friends over the years.

Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni on December 31, 2024, for alleged s*xual harassment and accused the It Ends With Us actor-director of orchestrating a smear campaign against her. Taylor Swift was first linked to the dispute when Baldoni referenced her in his countersuit against Lively, filed on January 16, 2025.

Justin Baldoni's filing claimed he felt pressurized by Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds (Blake's husband) during a meeting with the actress to discuss a rooftop scene from their film. He said Blake had rewritten the scene which Ryan and her "megacelebrity friend" preferred to Baldoni's vision.

NBC News reported on January 17 that Baldoni's legal team confirmed the actor referred to Taylor Swift in his countersuit. Screenshots of text exchange between Blake and Baldoni from 2023 also surfaced, where Blake compared herself with Khaleesi from Game Of Thrones and purportedly dubbed Taylor as one of her dragons.

Many netizens perceived Blake's message in a negative light, leading to speculations Taylor might not be okay with the remark. However, Entertainment Weekly claimed a source confirmed the two friends have not turned on each other. The source said Taylor Swift:

"Doesn't want to be brought up at all or involved in any drama, especially since this isn't related to her."

According to the source, their friendship reportedly remains intact, although Taylor Swift "wants to stay uninvolved" in Blake Lively's legal woes. The source further added:

"Taylor is still close with Blake, but she is focused on her own life and everything she has going on. She is in a great place and wants to keep moving forward."

Taylor Swift reportedly had no direct involvement in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal feud

Although Taylor Swift's name wasn't mentioned in Baldoni's filing, the alleged text messages shared between him and Blake named one Taylor. Justin Baldoni reportedly messaged Blake:

"Also was working on rooftop scene today, I really love what you did. It really does help a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor) You really are a talent across the board. Really excited and grateful to do this together."

In response, Blake Lively allegedly insinuated her husband and friend ensure she is heard and that her talent is utilized the best way, adding:

"Everyone listens to them with immense respect and enthusiasm."

Further stressing her husband and the said friend's influence, Blake Lively reportedly sent Justin Baldoni another text:

"If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you'll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons."

However, according to US Weekly's article from February 6, a source close to the singer denied her "creative involvement" in the film:

"She wasn't part of the movie. Taylor was not a producer on the film and had no creative involvement."

The source further added:

"While she and Blake are friends, this case is now a legal matter for the courts to resolve. Dragging Taylor into it is unnecessary and misrepresents what really happened."

Another source claimed Taylor was, in no way, involved with the filming of It Ends With Us as she was touring at the time. Taylor Swift reportedly watched all the scenes only after the movie's official release in the theatres.

