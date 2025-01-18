Was Leighton Meester born in jail? Blake Lively faces backlash as viral remarks resurface amid Justin Baldoni scandal

Amid the legal battle between It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, a clip showing the latter seemingly throwing shade at Leighton Meester has gone viral online. While many took to social media to discuss the $400 million lawsuit Baldoni has filed against Lively, they also discussed Lively mocking Meester’s roots. Lively, however, has not publicly responded to the resurfaced clip.

On January 10, 2025, a clip of Blake Lively seemingly making fun of her Gossip Girl co-star Leighton Meester was uploaded by X user @LesNew5 to the social networking site. In the same, Lively, who played Serena Van der Woodsen in the series, apparently mocked Meester, who played Blair Waldorf in the same, for being born in prison. Lively said:

“Well, some of us started in a cage.”

Lively then pointed in Meester’s direction. However, after the joke failed to gather laughs, Lively was heard saying, “Come on, it was a joke! Lord have mercy!”

Expand Tweet

As per Daily Express on January 15, Leighton Meester was born in 1986 in a prison, after her mother Constance was arrested for helping to smuggle large quantities of marijuana into the US back in 1983. Meester was born in a prison hospital, while her mother continued to serve 16 months behind bars following the birth. While speaking about her mother, Meester told Us Weekly back in 2008:

“It makes me very nonjudgmental and open-minded. And I think it just makes me appreciate the things that I have now. She’s always there for me no matter what. I swear, that woman knows everything.”

While discussing Blake Lively’s jab at Meester, another X user said:

Expand Tweet

Several other platform users said:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Leighton Meester herself has not addressed Blake Lively’s comments at the time of writing this article. Meanwhile, another reaction read:

Expand Tweet

About Blake Lively’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni as the Leighton Meester clip resurfaces online

Justin Baldoni has filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds on claims of civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy, as per BBC on January 17. This comes after Lively filed a legal complaint against Baldoni back in December 2024, claiming that he s*xually harassed her and allegedly campaigned to “destroy” her reputation.

In Baldoni’s latest complaint, his lawyers alleged that Lively and her team made a “duplicitous attempt to destroy” him. As per BBC, his attorney Bryan Freedman said that Lively and her team had disseminated:

“Grossly edited, unsubstantiated, new and doctored information to the media.”

His lawsuit comes after Lively filed a legal complaint against him and the CEO of the It Ends With Us production company, Wayfarer, accusing them of s*xual harassment, along with “other disturbing behavior” and a “hostile work environment” on set.

Lively also alleged that Baldoni’s crisis management team sought to ruin her reputation online.

Expand Tweet

In response to Baldoni’s latest legal filing, Lively’s legal team called the lawsuit “another chapter in the abuser’s playbook,” as per BBC.

Meanwhile, several netizens have taken to social media to claim that Lively has been bullying people for years now. As per Variety in December 2024, Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa also came forward to allege that Lively made her want to “quit” her job” after the actress was allegedly mean to her during a 2016 interview.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback