Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit alleges Blake Lively wrongly accused him of hiring a wellness coach to fat-shame her

Justin Baldoni's recent lawsuit has claimed that Blake Lively wrongly accused the actor of hiring a "wellness coach" to fat-shame her. Baldoni had allegedly hired a coach to help Lively with her health issues.

In his lawsuit dated January 16, Justin Baldoni included alleged screenshots of his text messages with Blake Lively regarding a "wellness coach" to counter her claims that he hired a trainer to "fat shame" her.

According to the alleged messages, Blake Lively fell sick three times in one month during the production of It Ends With Us. At this time, Justin Baldoni offered to involve his wellness coach as a "gift" to help her with "gut health protocols" after antibiotics. In the alleged messages, Lively thanked Baldoni for his help and said she wanted to meet the coach.

Baldoni's lawsuit also includes screenshots of alleged messages from the actor to his wellness coach asking her to recommend a "probiotic gut rebuilder" and the coach's response to the same. These screenshots are intended to disprove Blake Lively's original allegation against her co-star, in which she accused him of hiring a trainer to "shame her" about her weight.

According to her December 20 lawsuit, Blake Lively approached the "expert" and filled out the privacy forms. However, the actress realized the trainer was not what Baldoni portrayed her to be but instead a "weight loss specialist." The claims in both lawsuits are yet to be proven.

Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of secretly hiring a fitness trainer over weight issues

In her December 20 complaint against Justin Baldoni and his company Wayfarer Studios, Blake Lively accused the actor of s*xual harassment, inappropriate workplace behavior, and indulging in a PR campaign to tarnish her reputation. She also accused Baldoni of "finding back-channel ways of criticizing her body and weight."

Lively cited an example in her lawsuit where she alleged that Justin Baldoni “secretly called her fitness trainer, without her knowledge or permission, and implied that he wanted her to lose weight in two weeks."

"Mr. Baldoni told the trainer that he had asked because he was concerned about having to pick Ms. Lively up in a scene for the movie, but there was no such scene," the lawsuit alleged.

In his December 31 lawsuit against The New York Times, Justin Baldoni denied Blake Lively's allegations. The actor accused the publication of "promissory fraud" for an article it published based on Lively's allegations against him.

Baldoni claimed in his lawsuit that he had enquired Lively's fitness trainer about her weight. However, he had no intentions of fat shaming her, and it was only to "ensure he could safely perform the lift without injury," as he had bulging discs on his back.

The "lift" refers to a now-excluded scene in It Ends With Us where Baldoni's character was allegedly supposed to lift Lively's character. The lawsuit further claimed that Blake Lively "refused to perform the lift scene, even though it had already been rehearsed with a stunt double."

Further, Baldoni alleged that he faced an "inappropriate and humiliating berating" from Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, in front of his other celebrity friends during production. Baldoni claimed that the incident took place at Reynolds and Lively's New York City penthouse during a meeting after the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

During this meeting, Reynolds accused Baldoni of "fat-shaming" his wife and demanded he apologize to her. The couple had also reportedly "launched into a tirade" over a list of complaints they had against Baldoni, which the actor described as a "traumatic encounter:

"The confrontation that followed was so aggressive that Baldoni felt compelled to offer repeated apologies. Baldoni, in an effort to avoid further confrontation with Lively and Reynolds and rebuild rapport with his co-star, continued to bend to her will," the lawsuit read.

Justin Baldoni further alleged that a Sony representative later apologized to him for not intervening during his reported face-off with Ryan Reynolds. He added that he had "never been spoken to like that in his life."

In the latest developments, Justin Baldoni filed another $400 million lawsuit against Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane. Among multiple other allegations, Baldoni accused the celebrity couple of invasion of privacy, defamation, and extortion. The couple has filed a legal letter to call for the dismissal of the lawsuit.

Both parties are set to meet for trial on March 9, 2026. A pre-trial hearing was set for February 3, 2025.

