Justin Baldoni's legal team claims Blake Lively has objected to being deposed by Bryan Freedman for "unspecified statements"

Blake Lively has allegedly refused to have Justin Baldoni's lead counsel, Bryan Freedman, take her deposition in court. As per People, Baldoni's other lawyer Kevin Fritz, reportedly filed a letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman on Thursday, January 30, 2025, stating Lively's request.

The letter, filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleged that the legal team for Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, objected to Freedman conducting the deposition for the actress. It further reads:

"Specifically, the Lively Parties' counsel indicated that they object to Bryan J. Freedman, personally, taking Ms. Lively's deposition, based upon unspecified statements made by Mr. Freedman."

Justin Baldoni's legal team reportedly asked Lively's team to "elaborate on the grounds of their objection," per the letter. However, her lawyers reportedly declined to do so. Fritz further mentioned that their team was "unaware of any situation" that would warrant Lively to have a choice in the matter.

Blake Lively's attorneys are yet to comment on the accusations. However, Fritz noted in his letter, per People, that the It Ends With Us actress shouldn't have a say in who takes her deposition, saying:

"Parties to litigation simply do not have the right to dictate which of their opponents' attorneys may or may not take their deposition or perform any other aspect of the opposing party's case."

With both parties failing to reach a mutual decision on the matter, the purpose of the letter, per Fritz, was to request the court to weigh in on the matter.

Blake Lively pushes to have Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit dismissed amid their ongoing legal battle

On Thursday, shortly before Justin Baldoni's lawyer filed the letter about Blake Lively refusing Bryan Freedman to take her deposition, Lively and Reynolds, via their attorney, reportedly filed the notice specifying their future legal plans, per Fox News. Her legal team filed a letter pushing to have the $400 million defamation suit dismissed.

According to the outlet, the judge requested a letter to "indicate in one sentence the Defendant's intent to make a motion to dismiss." Also according to People, in the letter submitted to Judge Liman on January 30, one of Lively's attorneys, Michael J. Gottlieb, wrote:

"The Lively-Reynolds Parties intend to move to dismiss Plaintiffs' complaint."

While Blake Lively's team is yet to officially file the motion to request the case dismissal, it is presumably forthcoming. And while they are yet to comment on Justin Baldon's lawyer's letter filed on the same day, they have previously asked the court to slap Bryan Freedman with a protective order.

As per a Daily Mail article, published on January 27, which was marked exclusive, the filing cited Freedman's recent media appearances and the circulating reports about the new website created by Justin Baldoni's team.

Gottlieb accused Freedman in the letter, saying:

"Mr. Freedman issued additional inflammatory content to tabloid media outlets that contain multiple false and defamatory statements and character attacks against Ms. Lively."

Gottlieb further claimed in the letter, per the outlet, that Freedman's public comments and the website were "inflammatory content" designed to "influence proceedings and the public perception" of the case.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's case can likely be headed for a trial on March 9, 2026. Ahead of this, a pre-trial conference is set for February 3, 2025.

