Blake Lively demands call records of Justin Baldoni and his associates to expose "critical and irrefutable evidence" proving her claims

Actress Blake Lively's legal team has filed subpoenas demanding the call records of Justin Baldoni and his associates to prove the actress's allegations against her co-star. Lively's team claimed that the records would "expose" the alleged smear campaign Baldoni and his team ran against the actress.

On February 12, Blake Lively's lawyers sent out subpoenas against cell phone career companies AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, demanding real "receipts" against Justin Baldoni and his associates. According to Variety, attorneys Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb stated:

"Ms. Lively has initiated discovery that will expose the people, tactics, and methods that have worked to ‘destroy’ and ‘bury’ her reputation and family over the past year. We will now receive all of the 'receipts' that, unsurprisingly, are nowhere to be found on Mr. Freedman’s website, and like Ms. Lively, those ‘receipts’ will have their day in court."

A spokesperson for Blake Lively further explained their motives behind filing the subpoenas in a statement:

“Phone records belonging to all of the individual defendants will expose the full web of individuals who were involved in the smear campaign against Ms. Lively. Such records will provide critical and irrefutable evidence not only about who, but also about when, where, and how their retaliation plan came together and operated.”

Lively's demands came after Baldoni's legal team, led by lawyer Bryan Freedman, released a website detailing a timeline of their legal battle. The website included various alleged "receipts" as emails, screenshots, and text messages to disprove Lively's claims.

The subpoenas sent out on Wednesday demanded the call records of Justin Baldoni and publicists Jennifer Abel and Melissa Nathan, all of whom were mentioned as defendants in Lively's lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star. Records pertaining to producer Jamey Heath and Wayfarer Studios co-founder Steve Sarowitz were also demanded.

Additional subpoenas were sent to Cloudflare, Inc. and AOL for their internet activity records aiming to “show the involvement of different persons who might be playing key roles in digital retaliation," per Lively's spokesperson. Jed Wallace, the Street Relations head and crisis publicist, who sued the actress this month, also received a subpoena.

Justin Baldoni's chief lawyer Bryan Freedman responds to Blake Lively's subpoenas demanding call records

"It Ends With Us" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

According to People, Justin Baldoni's chief lawyer Bryan Freedman claimed that Blake Lively's team was demanding something "extraordinary" despite subpoenas being an "ordinary part of the litigation process." Freedman added:

"They are asking for every single call, text, data log, and even real-time location information for the past 2.5 years, regardless of the sender, recipient, or subject matter. This massive fishing expedition demonstrates that they are desperately seeking any factual basis for their provably false claims. They will find none."

Apart from Justin Baldoni, Bryan Freedman also represents crisis PR chief Melissa Nathan, Wayfarer Studios, and Jed Wallace. Blake Lively's lawsuit accused Wallace of "weaponizing a digital army" against the actress on Baldoni's request.

Wallace denied her allegations and filed a $7 million lawsuit against the Gossip Girl alum earlier this month. The publicist claimed that Blake Lively's complaints were "false, defamatory, and made with either negligence or 'actual malice.'"

Shortly after Lively's team sent out the subpoenas, the actress's spokesperson addressed Wallace's allegations and said that they "look forward to investigating more."

"It Ends With Us" Photocall (Image via Getty)

The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni began back in December 2024 when the former lodged a complaint against her co-star accusing him of alleged sexual harassment, inappropriate workplace behavior, and indulging in a PR campaign to tarnish her reputation.

Baldoni retaliated by filing two lawsuits. The first one, worth $250 million, was against The New York Times over one of their published articles based on Blake Lively's claims. The second lawsuit, filed on January 16 worth $400 million, was against Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane.

Both parties have denied each other's claims. Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are set to face each other in court on March 9, 2026.

