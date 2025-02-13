Justin Baldoni's handwritten notes from intimacy coordinator allegedly disproves Blake Lively's claims about It Ends With Us s*x scenes

Justin Baldoni has recently revealed two pages of handwritten notes allegedly taken from a meeting with the It Ends With Us intimacy coordinator. People reported that according to Baldoni, the notes were taken in April 2023, i.e., two months before the start of the film's shooting.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have been entangled in an assortment of lawsuits over incidents that allegedly occurred during the filming of It Ends With Us. It started with Lively filing an 80-page lawsuit against Baldoni on December 20, 2024, accusing him of s*xual harassment and running a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni responded by filing a $400 million lawsuit against the Gossip Girl alumni, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane. He accused them of defamation, extortion, and invasion of privacy.

According to a report by Just Jared, Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of "improvised physical intimacy that had not been rehearsed, choreographed, or discussed with Ms. Lively, with no intimacy coordinator involved." Baldoni has recently countered those claims by producing handwritten documents from an alleged meeting with an intimacy coordinator.

“April 21, 2023: Baldoni meets with the intimacy coordinator to discuss how to shoot the [intimate] scenes. It was important to him that the intimacy coordinator be a woman to help craft [intimate] scenes that would speak to the book’s mostly female audience—i.e., be written from the ‘female gaze,’” claimed Baldoni's legal filing.

It also claimed that the handwritten notes were later shared with Lively at her New York apartment. In the lawsuit, Baldoni alleged that the notes became the basis of Lively's complaint.

According to Baldoni's lawyer, the Gossip Girl actress allegedly declined to meet the intimacy coordinator, leaving Baldoni in a "less than ideal position of having to relay these notes to Lively in her penthouse."

The ongoing legal skirmish between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has dominated headlines for the last two months and the buzz is not expected to dwindle anytime soon.

Many celebrities and experts have also picked sides and have come forward with their opinions on the matter. Among them is former White House spokesperson Alexandra LaManna. On February 9, she spoke about the Justin Baldoni vs. Blake Lively case to Fox News Digital, saying:

"There are no real winners here, but right now, Blake and Ryan are losing the image war."

According to LaManna, someone's public image doesn't get soiled if they have watertight evidence backing their claims. However, that is not the case with the Justin Baldoni vs. Blake Lively case. She continued, saying:

"She and Ryan may have decided that speaking out was worth the reputational fallout, no matter the cost. But this is a he-said-she-said that is getting messier by the day, and it's getting harder for Blake and Ryan to come out looking clean."

Finally, LaManna opined that it is harder to win over public opinion compared to winning a case.

In a prior interview with Fox News on February 5, the management expert and managing partner for Goldman McCormick PR, Ryan McCormick, provided his two cents on the case. He described it as a stunt to destroy the reputations of both, saying:

"It's hard to fathom why both sides (and various media conglomerates with a financial stake in all three actors) would allow this prolonged legal case to be in the public eye. It is mutually-assured, reputation destruction."

In a recent hearing, New York Federal judge Lewis Liman finalized March 9, 2026, as the new trial date of the case. At the first court hearing on February 3, the judge asked both sides to stop engaging in media play and risk training the jury pool. The judge considered moving the trial date if the case continued to be “litigated in the press".

