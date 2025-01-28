"Just like what Blake did to Justin" — TikToker claims Ryan Reynolds "iced out" his Deadpool co-star Morena Baccarin during movie promotions

Amid the legal drama between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, a TikToker shared a video claiming that Ryan Reynolds "iced out" Morena Baccarin during the promotional events of Deadpool. The TikToker under the username (@mugglesdaily) posted the video on the app, which further made it to X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the video, the TikToker cited a blind item dated July 2024 and made the claims about Reynolds. She first claimed that there seemed to be a pattern and then continued further. The TikToker said:

"Looks like a pattern is emerging as I found this blind item... stating that Ryan Reynolds completely iced out... Morena Baccarin and she was not included in any of the promotion for Deadpool & Wolverine."

The TikToker further added that the photos of the events captured Morena posing all by herself and not with the rest of the film cast. The netizen then compared the situation to that of Blake and Justin's. She said:

"Just like what Blake did to Justin..."

The blind item apparently mentioned that there were disagreements between Morena and Reynolds.

The TikToker too seemingly wondered what the disagreements between the two actors were about. She even suggested that it could be that Morena had issues with certain jokes made in the movie, and Ryan's "ego couldn't take it." For the unversed, Morena Baccarin played the character Vanessa Carlysle in Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Deadpool & Wolverine.

The TikToker compared it with Blake and Justin, since Justin too was not seen at several press events of It Ends With Us. He also gave interviews alone and not with the rest of the cast, thus sparking speculations amongst fans.

TJ Miller's claims about Ryan Reynolds being mean on set have been resurfacing

Claims made by comedian and actor TJ Miller on The Adam Carolla Show in 2022 about Ryan Reynolds are resurfacing amid the rift between Justin and Blake. According to Miller, Ryan was "horrifically mean" on the set of Deadpool. Miller played the character Weasel in Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

On the show, Miller recalled a particular interaction with Ryan when he was in his character as Deadpool. Ryan apparently told him:

"You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie."

Miller then described this interaction to be "weird." He also mentioned that he planned to never work with Ryan Reynolds again. He said:

"I sorta wish him well because he’s so good at Deadpool... but I think it’s weird that he hates me."

The comedian and actor later stated that Ryan had later reached out to him through an e-mail trying to clear the air and ensured that he had no ill intention behind the remarks.

Despite the "weird" interaction, Miller confirmed that he maintained an amicable relationship with Ryan. As for an update about Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, as per reports by the Associated Press, the judge has set March 9, 2026, as the date for the trial.

