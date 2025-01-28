Former Gossip Girl extra claims Blake Lively would "burp and fart" on sets and was "unpleasant" to work with

A former Gossip Girl extra, Rossella Rago, has claimed that Blake Lively was difficult to work with. Rago also alleged that Lively would burp and fart on the sets all the time.

Lively portrayed one of the lead characters, Serena Van Der Woodsen, on Gossip Girl (2007-2012).

In a recent TikTok video, Rossella Rago, who worked as an extra on the American teen drama Gossip Girl for all six seasons, made multiple claims about Blake Lively's demeanor on sets.

"She would burp and fart in the middle of set – and act like we were lucky to be smelling her farts. She was very unpleasant to work with. I just don't know how else to say it," Rago said.

Rago, who hosts the show Cooking With Nonna on Youtube, also alluded to Lively's ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni and added:

“She is used to being adored and when she is not, s**t gets real, and Baldoni has found out how real it gets.”

Expand Tweet

Rago's comments pertain to Blake Lively's December 2024 lawsuit against Justin Baldoni where the actress accused her co-star of alleged s*xual harassment, inappropriate workplace behavior, and indulging in a smear campaign to tarnish her reputation.

In retaliation, Justin Baldoni also filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of "civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy." Both parties have denied each other's claims.

"She has thrown people under the bus" - Ex-Gossip Girl extra Rossella Rago speaks about Blake Lively's allegations on Justin Baldoni

"It Ends With Us" UK Gala Screening - VIP Arrivals - Source: Getty

In the aforementioned TikTok video, Rossella Rago made multiple claims about working alongside Blake Lively on Gossip Girl. Rago claimed that it was "horrendous" working with Lively and added:

"I was a stand-in on movies and TV shows for 15 years and I worked on the show [Gossip Girl] on and off for all six seasons. I'm going to attest that Blake Lively is horrendous. I'm sorry to burst your bubble. She was a nepo baby and when she was 19 and the whole world was blowing smoke up her a**. It is really hard to keep your head when that happens."

Expand Tweet

Rago alleged that Lively believed that "she has the right to behave exactly as she wants" and that others should not "make a fuss." Rago added that the actress "couldn’t handle that people didn’t frigging like her" and was like an "a**hole."

Speaking about Blake Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni, Rago claimed she has previously "thrown people under the bus".

“She has thrown people under the bus. This guy [Justin Baldoni] has a wife and family. And made out these benign interactions are assault when I’ve seen the footage and I think just 'go home'," Rago said.

Expand Tweet

Rosella Rago also recalled an alleged incident involving Lively on the sets of Gossip Girl. According to Rago, she once gave some script notes to Lively and the actress said "thank you" to her in an "OTT way." The former extra said that Lively hardly ever interacted with other crew members on set. She allegedly asked them to keep quiet or asked the director to tell them to not move.

Rago claimed that Blake Lively had to reportedly "force" herself to be nice because the former was a "normal person." Further, Rago also recalled an alleged time when Lively reportedly broke up with actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Rago said she had a "puss on her face", as always in a "bad mood" and no one was to talk to her.

The former Gossip Girl crew member then recalled how Ryan Reynolds came into Blake Lively's life. Reynolds, she claimed would "bow down at her feet" when they began dating.

“Ryan started coming around. We all deserve a man like that, to bow down in front of you. That was cute. That’s the kind of person she is," Rago said.

In the latest developments in Blake Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni, both parties are set to face each other in court on March 9, 2026.

A pre-trial hearing is set to take place on February 3, 2025, to address the actress's request for a gag order against Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback