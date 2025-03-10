"Knocking the wind out of plaintiff due to his enormous size": Druski allegations explored as internet reacts to influencer being named in Diddy case

Ashley Parham's lawsuit against Diddy was amended to name influencer and comedian Druski as a defendant, along with NFL receiver Odell Beckham and singer Jaguar Wright. News Break reported that in the lawsuit filed in the Northern District of California, Parham accused the men of graphic allegations, adding that she was drugged and outnumbered.

In the amended lawsuit, Ashley Parham specifically alleged that Drusk, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, r*ped her, among other accusations. It is worth noting that Druski has since denied the allegations, claiming that they were "outlandish."

As soon as netizens saw the news that the comedian had been named in the rapper's lawsuit, they took to X to react. Quoting one of the lines from Ashley Parham's amended lawsuit describing her reported encounter with Drew, an X user tweeted:

“knocking the wind out of Plaintiff due to his enormous size” damn druski😭😭😭"

"Druski 400 Pounds jumping on people" an X user commented

"Druski was attempting murder at those Diddy parties 😭" another X user mentioned

"Okay so now that Druski was named in Diddy law suit for gang r*pe this creepy skit he made in 2022 about guys getting girls drunk to have s*x is aging so horribly" an internet user stated

"nah wtf lock druski up and throw away the key" another internet user said

Some X users expressed their shock at the comedian being named in the amended lawsuit. Many claimed that the allegations against him didn't "even sound real," as others called the situation "insane."

"This druski stuff just doesn't even sound real man" an X user tweeted

"Damn that skit with Diddy not gonna help but I hope this not true" a netizen commented

"No way man. DID YA’LL SEE WHAT DRUSKI IS BEING ACCUSED OF???? THIS IS INSANE 😩" another netizen mentioned

Trigger warning: The article contains graphic references. Readers' discretion is advised.

What did the plaintiff accuse Druski of in the amended Diddy lawsuit? Details explored

Ashley Parham and one Jane Doe and John Doe originally filed a lawsuit against Diddy in October 2024. The lawsuit was later amended on March 7, 2025, and in it, the plaintiff, Ashley Parham, accused Druski of being involved in abusing her s*xually in addition to levying allegations against the rapper.

In the original lawsuit, Parham claimed that she was drugged and gang-r*ped by Diddy and others at a private residence in the Bay Area in 2018. Levying allegations against Druski in the amended complaint, the plaintiff claimed that it was the rapper who instructed Druski to r*pe Parham.

Describing the alleged assault in detail, the plaintiff's lawsuit mentioned:

"Instead of immediately r*ping Plaintiff, Defendant Druski doused Plaintiff with more oil/lubricant and then jumped on top of Plaintiff's n*ked and oiled body treating it like a slip and slide and knocking the wind out of Plaintiff due to his enormous size."

The lawsuit further alleges that Druski r*ped Parham and that Diddy recorded the same from a chair nearby.

After news of Druski being named as one of the defendants in a lawsuit against the rapper went viral, garnering comments from netizens, the influencer took to X to clarify his stance. He denied his involvement in the alleged r*pe of Ashley Parham, claiming that he didn't have connections in the entertainment industry in 2018. He also noted that the claims were a false narrative.

