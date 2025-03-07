Diddy faces new indictment as former Combs Enterprise employees accuse him of 'forced labor' and physical abuse

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a new superseding indictment accusing him of forced labor and abuse. According to Variety, which cited the 15-page indictment filed in the Southern District of New York on Thursday, March 6, 2025, the filing doesn't contain new charges but expands on previous racketeering claims.

Ad

Per the new filing, Combs reportedly forced his employees to work long hours and threatened physical and financial punishment if they did not assist in carrying out his s*x trafficking scheme. Additionally, he allegedly forced at least one staff member to "engage in s*x acts" using similar threats of harm.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last September, federal authorities arrested the rapper on charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Per the unsealed indictment, he ran a "criminal enterprise" that s*xually and physically abused "women and others" for years, with the help of his various businesses.

The allegations also included participating in "elaborate and produced" s*x performances for days at his "freak off" parties with male s*x workers. The victims were reportedly often drugged to stay compliant.

Ad

Thursday's filing is the second superseding indictment issued against Diddy

The new indictment highlighted the alleged abusive treatment of employees working across "Combs Enterprise." This included Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises, and Combs Global, among others. Quoting the filing, Variety wrote:

"On numerous occasions...Combs assaulted women by, among other things, striking, punching, dragging, throwing objects at, and kicking them," adding that Diddy's violence "extended to his employees, witnesses to his abuse, and others."

Ad

The indictment further alleged that Diddy forced his staff to "work long hours with little sleep" by threatening physical, psychological, financial, and reputational harm. It claimed he "caused these employees to believe" they would lose their jobs if they did not "comply with his demands." Using similar threats, Combs reportedly forced one employee to "engage in s*x acts" with him.

According to Variety, the indictment further alleged that the rapper used "certain employees" to execute and cover up his actions. Per the outlet, these "intermediaries" reportedly included "security staff, household staff, personal assistants, high-ranking supervisors, and other close associates."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Thursday's filing marks the second superseding indictment issued against Diddy. In January, prosecutors revised their original indictment to include three alleged victims whom Combs reportedly forced to engage in "commercial s*x acts." It also alleged that the rapper and his associates pressured witnesses and victims through bribery to stay silent.

In a statement to CNN, Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, denied the accusations, noting that they intend to fight them in court. He added:

Ad

"Many former employees stand by his side, prepared to attest to the dedication, hard work, and inspiration they experienced while helping build groundbreaking, award-winning businesses."

The rapper is currently being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

It remains unclear if and when he will be arraigned on the new indictment. However, in a letter to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, prosecutors requested a March 14 arraignment date, according to the U.S. News.

As of this writing, Diddy's trial date remains scheduled for May 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback