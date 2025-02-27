Bad Boy Entertainment co-founder Kirk Burrowes claims Diddy used baseball bat to intimidate him into giving him 25 percent of company stakes

Kirk Burrowes, co-founder and former president of Bad Boy Entertainment, has come forward with serious allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs. On February 26, 2025, Burrowes filed a lawsuit against the rapper and his mother, Janice "Small" Combs.

Ad

The lawsuit claims that in 1996, Diddy attempted to intimidate Burrowes into surrendering his 25 percent stake in the company, which was later transferred to Small.

Sean Combs is currently incarcerated on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s*x trafficking, and transportation for prostitution. He was arrested in September 2024 and remains in the custody of the New York legal department.

Bad Boy Entertainment co-founder Kirk Burrowes's lawsuit claims Diddy threatened him for stake

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Kirk Burrowes filed a lawsuit against Bad Boy Records owner Sean "Diddy" Combs, alleging that he forcibly took a significant portion of Burrowes' stake while threatening him with a baseball bat.

The lawsuit, obtained by the Daily Mail, states that as a result of this forced transfer, Burrowes became homeless and experienced "prolonged periods of living in shelters across New York City" due to severe financial hardships.

In a detailed 53-page lawsuit against Diddy's mother, Janice Small Combs, Burrowes alleges that both Combs and his mother "illegally" seized his stake in Bad Boy Entertainment. Furthermore, Burrowes claims that they also took 15% of the annual earnings from the record label's revenue —

Ad

"This case arises from an elaborate and calculated scheme executed by Defendant Janice Smalls, in collusion with Sean Combs, Kenneth Meiselas, Esq., and others, to illegally seize Plaintiff Kirk Burrowes 25% ownership interest in Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ("BBE"), a New York Corporation, and his 15% share of BBE's annual earnings," the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit further claims that the plaintiff, Kirk Burrowes, invested considerable time and resources into building the fledgling company into a global powerhouse, only to be treated unfairly. Moreover, the lawsuit alleges that while Burrowes faced threats regarding the stake transfer, Janice Small Combs was not present.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, it is believed that Diddy was acting under her influence at the time. The documents also detail an emotional moment, noting that Burrowes' tears rolled down as he signed the papers —

"By words and actions, Sean Combs and Kenneth Meiselas frightened and intimidated and assaulted plaintiff (Burrowes) and forced him to turn over his share certificate for 25 shares of Bad Boy Entertainment to Sean Combs. Plaintiff, fearing for his life, with tears streaming down his face, clearly unable to resist under the circumstances, involuntarily signed the documents," the documents read.

Ad

Kirk Burrowes also claims that after transferring his stake to Diddy, he was effectively blacklisted from the music industry and forced to live a modest life. He further asserts that he was compelled to leave the music label he built with passion and dedication.

According to All Hip Hop, Burrowes is seeking $100,000 in damages, the reinstatement of his 25% ownership stake, a share of annual profits, and a full forensic audit of the record label's financial records.

Ad

As of now, the legal team representing Sean Combs has yet to respond to the lawsuit or Burrowes's claims. Additionally, his mother, Janice Small Combs, has not commented on the lawsuit.

This is a developing story, and readers will be updated as new information becomes available.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback