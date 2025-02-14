Diddy accused of offering woman a drink before s*xually assaulting her at an LA club in 2016 according to new lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently in the middle of a number of lawsuits accusing him of s*xual assault. A new lawsuit against the rapper has surfaced in which he faced the same allegations yet again. The new suit claimed that the incident took place in 2016 in a club in Los Angeles.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to s*xual assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

In the suit filed at the New York State Supreme Court, the unnamed complainant claimed that she was visiting Los Angeles back in November 2016. She went to Club Playhouse where Diddy and his team allegedly approached her.

Combs allegedly assaulted the woman in 2016, (Photo via X/@AnzaCreate)

Combs allegedly offered her a drink which she refused. The mogul reportedly then stated:

"B*tch, I’m not asking you. Drink that s*** and shut the f*ck up."

The complainant added that she felt "compelled" to consume the drink. The suit then accused the mogul of placing his arm around the woman in a side hug. The suit added:

"[Diddy] shoved his left hand up her skirt, forcefully penetrating her with his fingers while telling the plaintiff, 'B*tch, I do what I want, take that s***.'"

The unnamed woman further alleged that the mogul seemed to find it amusing and laughed when she tried to resist and push him away. According to her, he let her go in some time, but she was already disoriented by the time she boarded a cab to return to her hotel.

The complaint further stated that the woman "felt dizzy, light-headed, and unable to stand without support" by the time she reached the hotel. This apparently prompted the hotel employees to help her get to her room. The next day, the woman apparently found brusing near her genitals.

Despite many accusations, she did not particularly claim that she was drugged by the drink that Diddy offered her. She has accused the mogul of s*xual assault and misconduct.

Sean "Diddy" Combs sued NBCUniversal in a $100 million defamation lawsuit

Amid a series of lawsuits against him, Diddy decided to sue NBCUniversal in a defamation suit. Along with the media company, Peacock & Ample Entertainment have also been named in the lawsuit.

The suit claimed that the complaint was particularly for a documentary titled Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. According to the suit, as reported by Variety, the documentary had published defamatory content about the music mogul.

The suit which was filed on Wednesday, February 12, reportedly claimed that the media houses had "falsely, recklessly, and maliciously” accused Diddy of serial murder and s*x trafficking among several other allegations.

The documentary was aired on Peacock on January 14, 2025, and discussed the allegations which were made against Combs. This included his possible involvement in the death of his former girlfriend Kimberly Porter as well as the attempted murder of Al B. Sure.

While many allegations have been made against the mogul, his legal team stated that he had never s*xually assaulted anybody. The rapper is current in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, after getting his bail request rejected thrice.

