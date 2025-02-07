Diddy accused of drugging and sexual assault of a 17-year-old male at a New York City nightclub in a new lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit with a new lawsuit by an anonymous man who accused the rapper of drugging and s*xually assaulting him at a nightclub in New York City. The complainant, using the pseudonym John Doe, accused Combs and his associates of planning a predatory attack on him when he was only 17 years old, as per a report by AllHipHop.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to r*pe and s*xual assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to the recent lawsuit, the alleged victim was invited to the nightclub for apparent networking. As per AllHipHop, the suit further accused Diddy and his people of putting something in the teenager's drink and then taking him to a secluded area.

A new lawsuit is filed against Diddy Image via X/@Bear_Battleborn)

The complainant claimed that he was in a state of confusion after that. He allegedly was in no shape to defend himself while the music mogul assaulted him. Tony Buzbee, John Doe's attorney, stated:

"Doe was ultimately anally r*ped by Combs in the back room of the nightclub. He could not stop the assault on him. He was defenseless. To this day, Doe often has nightmares of being in the backroom of the nightclub, watching as Combs takes him from behind."

The allegations were similar to all the previous accusations and claims made by alleged victims against Diddy in other lawsuits. Like before, the mogul's team has declined all the allegations made in the recent one.

Two women have recently claimed that two floors of a nightclub were reserved by Diddy for hosting exclusive s*x parties

Two of the recent lawsuits filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs included two women claiming that the rapper allegedly assaulted them at a Trump Hotel in New York City. According to The Mirror, the two separate suits were filed at the New York Supreme Court on February 4, 2025.

In the first lawsuit that The Mirror obtained, the plaintiff claimed that she was assaulted by Combs multiple times. This included a time in the 1990s when she attended an event at Limelight, a nightclub in Manhattan. In the suit, she claimed:

"Combs organized the event, spanning five floors of the club, with the top two floors dedicated to exclusive s*x parties involving group sexual activities directed by and involving Combs."

The complainant further claimed that when she tried to leave, she was forced to go to The Trump Hotel along with her friends. She added that they allegedly were forced to take part in group s*x as well.

The plaintiff of the second lawsuit too claimed being assaulted in the 90s at Limelight. She provided a similar description of the nightclub, in which the top two floors were used for s*x parties by Diddy.

The aforementioned nightclub, named Limelight, was shut down in 2010. While it was first opened in Florida, a branch was established in New York City in 1983. According to The Mirror, the club hosted more than 15,000 parties every night. The club, however, got embroiled in legal troubles, including getting raided by the New York Police Department in 1995 on suspicion of drug dealing.

The music mogul is currently in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He is further awaiting trial for a separate set of federal s*x trafficking and RICO charges.

