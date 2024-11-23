What did Shyne say about Diddy and the 1999 nightclub shooting? Rapper sends former protégé a cease-and-desist over Hulu documentary

Sean "Diddy" Combs issued former protégé, Shyne (real name Moses Michael Levi Barrow) a cease-and-desist over his new Hulu documentary. On Friday, November 22, 2024, a "source" told Page Six that the rapper was not trying to "block the release of the film" but wanted to "ensure" it gets the facts rights.

The concerns stem from recent interviews the former Bad Boy Entertainment artist gave ahead of the release of his documentary, The Honorable Shyne. He claimed he was made the scapegoat in the 1999 Club New York shooting that ended in him receiving a 10-year prison sentence while Combs walked away scot-free.

In the documentary, Barrows alluded to Diddy's ongoing criminal case saying his ways were now "coming to light." He continued:

"Because when I said it, everyone was partying and having a great time with Diddy while I was left to rot in prison."

In a separate interview on September 2024 with Channel 5 Belize, Shyne stated that Combs "destroyed (his) life." Barrow, who was 18 at the time of the incident, claimed that he was "defending" the rapper who "turned around and called witnesses to testify against (him)."

"He pretty much sent me to prison," Barrow stated.

Shyne added that he has forgiven the rapper and moved on since, adding that he finds no joy in seeing what he was going through.

Diddy's former bodyguard alleged the rapper sacrificed a bird before his 1999 shooting verdict

Per a report by Page Six, Diddy's former bodyguard, Gene Deal, also made an appearance on The Honorable Shyne. In the documentary, he claimed that before heading to court for his shooting verdict, Combs stopped in Central Park to meet a mysterious man with a caged bird.

"When Puff got close to the guy, he just dropped down to his knees. Next thing I see, is this smoke just going back and forth around Puff. I guess it was sage or something like that."

Deal alleged that the man, holding a Bible, began praying and touching the music mogul. He then reportedly instructed the rapper to take the bird out of the cage. Gene claimed that Combs threw the bird in the air but it just fell to the ground like it was a brick. Dead stated:

"I was like, ‘Oh, s–t!’ The bird died, man... The bird didn’t even move. (Combs) just walked away from him real quick"

In 1999, Diddy, his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, and Shyne were at the night club in Manhattan when an altercation broke out between Combs and another man. The incident resulted in guns being drawn and ended with three bystanders getting injured.

Both men went on trial in 2001, but Shyne was found guilty and convicted of assault and reckless endangerment. He remained in prison until 2009 and upon release was immediately deported to Belize. Barrow rebuilt his career by turning to politics and currently serves as the leader of the opposition at the Belize House of Representatives.

Ahead of the release of The Honorable Shyne, Barrow told Page Six on November 16, that growing up he was taught to "not get (his) friends in trouble." Stating that it "boiled down to integrity about character," the former rapper told the publication that Combs "got witnesses to testify against (him)" and stated that he was "uncontrollable" and "acting in a depraved manner."

Diddy's legal representative "categorically" denied the allegations of making Shyne the fall guy and stated they were "unequivocally false" in a statement made to All Hip Hop. It continued:

"Mr. Combs was acquitted of all charges related to the 1999 Club New York incident and has consistently maintained his innocence. He cannot accept or condone any characterization of his actions as ‘demonic’ or malicious."

The statement was referencing Shyne's November 14 appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show, where he confessed he thought Diddy "was the Devil" but added that he has since moved on from the incident. Moreover, while promoting his documentary on Tamron Hall Show on November 13, the former rapper asserted that Combs was the "person that destroyed (his) life."

Shyne's comments come as a surprise as in recent years the pair seemed to share a decent relationship. In 2022, they performed together at the BET Awards where Combs received a lifetime achievement award. At the time, Barrow told Vibe magazine that he was not going to attend the event but made an "exception" for Diddy. They also shared the stage during a charity concert in London in 2023.

During his appearance on Tamron Hall Show, Shyne confessed he didn't want to do the 2022 BET Award performance, stating:

"I didn’t want to do it, but he said, ‘Listen, this is about Belize. Imagine this platform."

Diddy or his legal representative have not publicly reacted to the development.

Combs is currently being held at a detention center in Brooklyn after being arrested on charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His bail ruling is scheduled for next week. His trial will begin in May 2025.

