"Puff took this white bird and threw it up in the air": Gene Deal claims Diddy performed a bird sacrifice in Central Park 

In the new documentary, The Honorable Shyne which is about Shyne Barrow, Diddy’s former bodyguard, Gene Deal made shocking claims that left the world of social media stunned. In the documentary, Deal gave details about a bizarre animal ritual allegedly performed by Combs in Central Park.

He claimed that Sean Combs stopped in Central Park to reportedly meet a man, and narrated:

"When Puff got close to the guy, he just dropped down to his knees. Next thing I see, is this smoke just going back and forth around Puff. I guess it was sage or something like that."

He continued by stating how the man with Diddy asked him to grab the bird from the cage and said:

"Puff took this white bird and threw it up in the air," claimed Deal. "The bird just fell to the ground, boom, like it was a brick. I was like, 'Oh, s****!' ... The bird died, man ... the bird didn't even move. Diddy just walked away from him real quick.”

As Gene Deal made the shocking claim, the legal team or representatives of the rapper have not yet responded to the same. For the unversed, the rapper has been in prison since his arrest on September 16, 2024, after a grand jury indictment. The rapper has been charged with several charges like conspiracy, s*x trafficking, fraud, and even human trafficking.

Gene Deal has been openly talking about Diddy’s deeds ever since his arrest, as he previously appeared on The Art of Dialogue in October, and spilled some insights about the rapper, and the actors being named in the case for the alleged “freak off parties.”

Gene Deal’s previous statements about Diddy explored

While Gene Deal’s latest revelation about Diddy performing a bird sacrifice in Central Park has left the masses astonished, it is worth noting that it is not the first time that the former bodyguard of the music mogul has spoken up against Combs, or his close friends. Last month, in an interview on The Art of Dialogue, Deal spoke about the rapper's lawsuits and his friendship with Ashton Kutcher.

During the interview, Gene Deal was asked by the interviewer if Ashton Kutcher should be worried that Diddy might give out some information, to which, the former bodyguard said:

“That’s why he made that statement, to set up the statement that this guy’s going to lie on us. This guy ain’t gonna tell the truth about us. But what we know is that wherever Diddy went, his tape recorders went. His camera equipment was working. He was videotaping everything. So they might have a videotape already.”

While stating that “Ashton Kutcher has a right to be alarmed if he was doing things with Diddy,” he also claimed that the rapper was extremely close to Jay-Z as well and had a group with Ashton Kutcher and Jay-Z, called “Brat Pact.”

Talking about the documentary, The Honorable Shyne released on Monday, November 18, on Hulu, mainly talks about the 2001 shooting, for which Barrow, Combs, and Anthony Jones were named, however, Combs and Jones were acquitted, but, Barrow was convicted on various charges and sentenced to 10 years in the prison.

In the documentary, Shyne talks about Combs and how he had been warning and talking about the many things the rapper did for so long. He claimed that nobody ever believed him until several lawsuits started coming out.

Furthermore, the documentary follows Barrow's journey from his childhood in Belize to his teenage years in New York, where he pursued a better life and a dream of breaking into the rap scene.

