Did Diddy collapse in court after hearing his life sentence? Viral video claim debunked 

Recently, a claim surfaced online that Sean “Diddy” Combs reportedly collapsed in a courtroom after hearing about his alleged life sentence. TikTok user @wadewilsoncri first shared it on the platform on November 11 in a four-part video series titled:

“Breaking News: Diddy passed out in court after hearing his life sentence!”

The TikTok clips garnered severe traction online and earned over 413,403 views over the week. Its cover image showed a collage of a man in an orange prison jumpsuit sitting in a wheelchair inside what appeared to be a courtroom alongside that of the same man being passed out on the floor of the courtroom.

However, the now-viral video claim has turned out to be fake. The trial of Diddy’s highly publicized federal case has not begun, so the rumor that he was given a life sentence cannot be true, as the conviction remains pending.

Moreover, none of his court appearances has been livestreamed as federal courts do not allow cameras or other electronics inside the courtroom. However, sketches from the hearings became viral as some artists were allowed to attend and draw courtroom moments for the public and the media.

No official reports have also been released about any such development in the ongoing case. Meanwhile, the four-part TikTok video does not substantiate the claim. Instead, it explores other random details of Diddy’s ongoing legal troubles.

Diddy did not collapse in court after hearing his life sentence

On the day the fake TikTok video series became viral, a similar clip emerged on the YouTube page Uncover Discovery. The 40-minute video was headlined, “BREAKING: Diddy PASSED OUT in Court After Hearing His Life Sentence!” and discussed information about Sean Combs’ federal case.

But instead of substantiating the claim, it featured news clips, articles, interviews of Diddy’s legal team and the prosecution, and his past appearances on talk shows, red carpet events, and more. Besides, it also contained a similar cover image from the TikTok series.

However, the YouTube video which earned over 21,305 views also turned out to be fabricated and unfounded as mentioned in its description.

“Altered or synthetic content. Sound or visuals were significantly edited or digitally generated,” it read.

Not only that but the bio of the Uncover Discovery channel has the disclaimer, “The content on this channel is for entertainment and informational purposes only. All opinions expressed are based on publicly available information and personal commentary. We do not claim any information to be factual or verified, and the content should not be taken as professional advice.”

Both Uncover Discovery and TikTok user @wadewilsoncri have previously made similar false claims connected to the Diddy scandal for the purpose of sensationalism and virality.

About Sean Combs' arrest

Notably, Combs’ trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025. He was arrested from the Park Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan, New York City on September 16, 2024, following a grand jury indictment.

The following day, the indictment was unsealed and he was charged with multiple felonies including racketeering conspiracy, s*x trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, transportation to engage in prostitution, drug offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery, obstruction of justice, and more.

Diddy appeared before a New York federal court on September 17 where he pleaded not guilty. However, Judge Andrew L. Carter ruled against his $50 million bond and advised for his detention.

Following this, he has been held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center and his bail has been continued to be denied. On October 10, the Bad Boy Records mogul appeared before Judge Arun Subramanian where the trial date was set. His children and mother were reported to have attended the court hearing.

Reports cite that the judge discussed imposing a gag order to prevent the defense and the prosecution from publicly talking about the case. If convicted, Combs is looking at 15 years to life in federal prison.

