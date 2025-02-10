From Lady Gaga to Jay-Z: List of celebrities attending 2025 Super Bowl

On Sunday, February 9, the NFL's Super Bowl LIX game was held at Caesar's Super Dome in New Orleans. Several stars from the music and entertainment world attended the game and were spotted in the audience.

The match took place between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, preventing their historic three-peat,

Among the celebrities attending the Super Bowl game were Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Ice Spice, Russell and Ciara Wilson, Jay-Z and his family, Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd, Serena Williams, and more.

List of celebrities attending the Super Bowl, explored

Among the A-listers attending the Super Bowl on Sunday was Lady Gaga, who had arrived for the game with her fiance, Michael Polansky.

The Bad Romance singer was dressed in a gothic, all-black outfit paired with matching gloves and platform heels. Her raven-black hair was straightened, combined with a blunt bang cut. Polansky was also dressed in all-black to match her fiancee's look.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z attended the Super Bowl with two of her daughters - Rumi, 7, and Blue Ivy, 13. Rumi's twin brother - Sir - and their mother, Beyoncé, were not at the Super Dome.

Kevin Costner, 70, was also in the audience, where he was seen interacting with his celebrity friends, Pete Davidson, Miles Teller, and his wife, Keleigh Teller. The Tellers were clad in white and green tees, making it evident that they supported the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Bradley Cooper, who is another loyal Eagles fan, arrived at the game with his daughter, Lea de Seine, 7, in matching green outfits. Cooper shares Lea with his ex-girlfriend, Irina Shayk, Daily Mail reports.

Nick Cannon - who was accompanied by his son, Golden, at the Super Bowl - was also an Eagles supporter. While Cannon was dressed in a tan Nike tracksuit, his son was clad in an Eagles jersey.

Meanwhile, the Ant-Man actor, Paul Rudd, who was also at the game, was dressed in red, white, and yellow, to support the Kansas City Chiefs. Taylor Swift, who was dressed in a white tank and glittering blue denim shorts paired with thigh-high boots, was at the game to cheer for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL.

Ciara and Russell Wilson were also in attendance and appeared at the Super Dome in matching outfits, colored in white and beige.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance

Kendrick Lamar performed at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The fresh five-time Grammys winner started out his performance on top of a car, dressed in blue jeans, black shirts, and a blue and white jacket, with a big silver chain around his neck. A pendant of the small letter "a" hung from his change, which was a reference to the "A minor" lyrics from his 2024 hit track, Not Like Us.

The Grammy-winning song was released in May 2024 and went viral soon afterward, hitting number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The songs performed by K-Dot at the Caesar's Super Dome included Wacced Out Murals, Bodies, Euphoria, Humble, DNA, Squabble Up, Peekaboo, and man at the garden. Lamar was then joined by SZA on Stag, who appeared in an all-red outfit. The duo performed Luther and All the Starz.

Kendrick wrapped his performance up with Tv Off in the end.

