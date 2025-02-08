“HE GONE BRING OUT DRAKE AND ANNOUNCE THE COLLAB ALBUM” — Netizens react to Kendrick Lamar’s reported “Big Surprise” for Super Bowl

Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl halftime show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9. After the alleged setlist was leaked on February 7, another rumor surfaced that the rapper has reportedly prepared a "big surprise" for his fans. Fans are speculating whether it's Drake himself.

On February 6, Kendrick Lamar spoke at an Apple Music press conference about his sixth studio album, GNX. When asked about what fans can expect from his halftime performance, the rapper said they can expect "storytelling."

"I’ve always been very open about storytelling through my catalog and my history of music. I like to always carry on that sense of making people listen, but also see and think a little."

Multiple X accounts posted Lamar's "big surprise" rumor online. The tweets went viral, and fans wondered what the surprise might be.

Expand Tweet

A netizen (@OzvoYT) wrote on X that Lamar would invite Drake onstage and announce a collab album. They wrote,

"HE GONE BRING OUT DRAKE AND ANNOUNCE THE COLLAB ALBUM."

Expand Tweet

Some netizens guessed the rapper might invite other stars, such as Taylor Swift, Beyonce, or Timothee Chalamet. One netizen named @SteelCityMeech jokingly wrote that Lamar would invite Drake's alleged secret daughter on stage.

"Only people truly worthy of being a big surprise is Beyonce or Taylor Swift unless Timothee Chalamet is gonna be singing some Bob Dylan," a netizen wrote on X.

"I’m calling it here. Bookmark it. He’s brining out Taylor Swift," another netizen wrote.

"Kendrick has a song where a children’s quire gets involved. A little girl stands out from the other. The little girl is gonna be Drake’s daughter. IM CALLING IT," another X user wrote.

While some Kendrick Lamar fans are expecting a collaboration album announcement, one netizen named @Matt9524117767 suspected the Super Bowl halftime show setlist leak, which surfaced online on February 7, was planned. They don't see Lamar performing the leaked setlist.

"I wouldn't be surprised if that "leak" was totally orchestrated and planned. I saw the setlist, didn't listen to it but realistically I can't see him doing euphoria and man at the garden. No doubt he's got something in the tuck planned," a netizen wrote on X.

"The big surprise is the beef was fake for attention and he's dropping a collab album with Drake and Cole titled "The Big 3" and they're gonna premiere it at the Super Bowl," another netizen wrote.

"GNX was a mixtape, way too relevant to be the album he’s been working on. And The Heart series has always came out prior to an album. My guess is an album," another netizen wrote.

When will Kendrick Lamar perform on the Super Bowl halftime show, and how to watch it

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room - Source: Getty

According to NPR's report, the Super Bowl will start at 6:30 p.m. EST, and the halftime show is expected to begin at 8 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9.

According to the media outlet, the game will air live on Fox Sports and stream on NFL App, Fubo, DirecTV, Tubi, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

According to Yahoo Sports, a White House official confirmed that Donald Trump will attend the Super Bowl, making him the first sitting president to do so. Taylor Swift is also expected to attend to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

While the rumored "big surprise" and whether Drake will be invited by Lamar remain uncertain, fans can look forward to Grammy-winning singer SZA performing alongside Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback