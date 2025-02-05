What company sponsors the Super Bowl halftime performance? Everything you need to know

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most hyped performances in the sporting calendar. It's a 13-17 minute event at halftime of the biggest one-off game in American sports.

Apple sponsors the Super Bowl halftime show. The tech giants have sponsored the event since 2023 and have brought notable performers to the stage, like Rihanna and Usher, in consecutive years.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Why Apple sponsors Super Bowl halftime shows

In 2022, the NFL announced that Apple would replace Pepsi to sponsor the Super Bowl halftime show. The first Apple Super Bowl halftime show occurred at Super Bowl 57 in State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona.

Apple sponsors the Super Bowl halftime show due to its large budget and ability to put together a great product. According to the Sporting News, Apple pays the NFL $50 million each year for Super Bowl halftime show naming rights.

That gives the tech giants ample room to plaster their brand at the event and benefit from the eyes of well over 100 million viewers.

Expand Tweet

Why NFL agreed a deal with Apple to sponsor halftime show

The NFL was aiming for a $40-$50 million per year deal following the expiry of Pepsi's deal. However, the beverage giants opted against paying such a lucrative sum over five years.

However, Apple sensed an opportunity in its quest for marketing domination. It matched the NFL's asking fee and snagged a five-year deal.

By getting the halftime show deal, Apple joins an illustrious list of former sponsors like Coca-Cola, Oscar Mayer, E-Trade, Bridgestone and Pepsi.

The Super Bowl halftime shows are sponsored by Apple

Since signing its deal with the NFL, Apple has sponsored two Super Bowl halftime shows. Rihanna performed in 2023, while Usher headlined in 2024.

While Usher put together a solid performance at Super Bowl 58, the general consensus is that Rihanna had a top-10 Super Bowl performance of all time. Hence, she takes the win in that category.

The multiplatinum-selling R&B star earned rave reviews for her Super Bowl 57 headlining slot. Rihanna's performance included a pregnancy reveal, energetic dancing and the superstar singer crooning an array of hits from her illustrious career. Rolling Stone and Forbes consider the performance among the best of the past 20 years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback