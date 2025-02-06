WWE to be involved in a huge role at Super Bowl LIX; major announcement to be made (Exclusive)

Super Bowl LIX takes place on Sunday, February 9, and WWE is going to be involved in a big role. According to the latest exclusive report, the NFL appears to be directly involved and there's set to be a major announcement.

On the latest edition of WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes and TC briefly discussed what the sports entertainment giant's role in the 59th edition of the upcoming Super Bowl was going to be. The biggest sporting spectacle in the United States will feature The Kansas City Chiefs running it back against The Philadelphia Eagles.

According to JoeyVotes and TC, WWE is set to be involved in Super Bowl LIX, and a major WWE championship with a special Super Bowl design will be revealed. NFL was heavily involved in the decision-making process and the title is expected to be themed after the host city, New Orleans. Not only this, but the sports entertainment juggernaut could make a major future announcement regarding New Orleans.

Could WWE's New Orleans announcement be related to WrestleMania 42?

The Stamford-based promotion has a lot of options in place for the next few editions of WrestleMania. While there was talk with London Mayor Sadiq Khan about bringing The Show of Shows to Wembley Stadium, but those talks seem to have cooled down.

Lucas Oil Stadium, the host of the Royal Rumble 2025, will also host The Showcase of the Immortals and SummerSlam at some point in the next few years. However, 2026 could see WrestleMania heading back to a familiar destination.

PWInsider reported that WWE is seriously considering New Orleans as the host for WrestleMania 42. If it does come to fruition, this will be the fourth time The Big Easy will be hosting The Show of Shows in 12 years.

As you might recall, WrestleMania 30 as well as 34 was hosted by New Orleans. The two nights had drastically different endings as 2014 saw Daniel Bryan (now Bryan Danielson) have one of the greatest underdog triumphs in WWE history. 'Mania 34, on the other hand, was headlined by the infamous match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Despite walking out the winner, Brock Lesnar was legitimately furious about the match and threw the Universal Championship onto Vince McMahon as soon as he reached the Gorilla Position.

