Surprising location set to host WWE WrestleMania 42 - Reports

There has been an update on a potential location for WWE WrestleMania 42. The company is currently building towards WrestleMania 41 later this year at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to a new report by PW Insider, the promotion is considering New Orleans, Louisiana, as the location for next year's Show of Shows. WrestleMania XXX and 34 were both held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. New Orleans is currently the frontrunner to host the event in 2026.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The winners of the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches respectively will go on to challenge for a major title at The Show of Shows. Cody Rhodes and Bayley won the Royal Rumble matches last year and went on to become champions on The Grandest Stage of Them All. WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will take place on February 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Bill Apter believes major WWE star should remain champion until WrestleMania

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and Jey Uso. The Ring General will be defending the title against Main Event Jey at Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter noted that he was looking forward to the title match next Saturday night. The veteran predicted that Gunther would remain champion until WrestleMania and claimed that Jey Uso didn't need a title.

"It's gonna be a great match. But 'Yeet' rhymes with beat. Unfortunately, Jey Uso, fabulous as he is, is not the guy to take the title away from Gunther. He's over huge; he doesn't need the belt. Gunther needs to keep the belt, at least, until WrestleMania," Apter said. [From 10:20 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Apter's comments:

Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL to become the World Heavyweight Champion, but Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on him minutes later to become champion. McIntyre and Rollins will be squaring off once again on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. It will be fascinating to see what Triple H and WWE's creative team have planned On The Road to WrestleMania 41 in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback