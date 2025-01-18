Gunther to hold the World Championship until WrestleMania; wrestling legend feels popular WWE star "doesn't need the belt"(Exclusive)

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter recently spoke about WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther's upcoming title defense against Jey Uso. The two stars are set to collide at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25.

Main Event Jey Uso has set his sights on the World Heavyweight Championship. The OG Bloodline member had a brief exchange of words with The Ring General this past Monday on RAW. The YEET Master made it clear that he was coming for the title.

Apter appeared on the latest edition of The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis and Teddy Long. The veteran journalist predicted that Jey would not end Gunther's reign. He felt The YEET Master was already over with fans and didn't need a run with the gold. Bill stated that The Ring General was in the middle of a stellar run and should ''keep the belt'' at least until WrestleMania 41.

Trending

"It's gonna be a great match. But 'Yeet' rhymes with beat. Unfortunately, Jey Uso, fabulous as he is, is not the guy to take the title away from Gunther. He's over huge; he doesn't need the belt. Gunther needs to keep the belt, at least, until WrestleMania," he said. [From 10:20 onwards]

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

The Imperium leader has previously retained his gold against Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, and Sami Zayn. It will be interesting to see if the RAW star continues his dominant reign at Saturday Night's Main Event.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback