4 things that may happen in WWE if Jey Uso wins the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Superstar Jey Uso is heading to the upcoming episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. While The Ring General has already bested The Yeet Master twice, there is a chance that the Samoan star could defeat him this time.

Here are four things that will happen if Main Event Jey becomes the new World Heavyweight Champion:

#4. Gunther may take a break from WWE

The Imperium leader has emerged as one of the most dominating wrestlers in the ring. While Gunther has always been a man of impressive title reigns, he hasn’t established any non-title traction in WWE.

Thus, while he mocked people fighting to be 'The Head of the Table and The Best in the World,' there isn’t much depth in The Ring General’s character besides his championships. Outside his title defenses, the Austrian also lacks a credible rival, barring Ilja Dragunov, who is currently out with injury.

Thus, if Gunther gets dethroned by Jey Uso, he may end up taking a break from WWE only to come back with a different goal.

#3. Roman Reigns could go after Jey Uso instead of Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns recently regained possession of the Ula Fala after defeating Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match. Now, he is looking forward to becoming a World Champion again and rising back to his full potential as The Head of the Table.

Reigns would likely want to take the Undisputed Championship back from Cody Rhodes. However, if Jey Uso becomes the World Heavyweight Champion, The Tribal Chief could also face his cousin at WrestleMania 41.

This way, WWE can protect Cody Rhodes’ reign while keeping his feud with The OTC alive. Moreover, Mr. Yeet’s title run would also receive a big boost if he manages to defeat Reigns.

#2. Sami Zayn could turn on Jey Uso

Sami Zayn has been aiming to win a World Championship for a very long time now. Despite the support he receives from the fans and his consistent work ethic, Zayn has stayed limited to the mid-card with occasional tag team runs. If Jey Uso wins the highest singles title with barely a year in as a singles performer, it could fill Zayn with envy.

WWE recently dropped a hint of this when The Miz insulted The Honorary Uce for never winning a World Title. Moreover, Seth Rollins has also been asking Sami Zayn to stand up for and fight for himself. Thus, the NXT Champion could turn heel and start a feud with Uso.

#1. Gunther and Goldberg could face each other without the burden of a championship

At the 2024 Bad Blood, Gunther was seen disrespecting Bill Goldberg, who was watching the premium live event with his family. The Ring General also made a few personal attacks at the WWE Hall of Famer, causing the veteran to jump over the barricade and try to get a piece of the current World Heavyweight Champion.

WWE could be using this beef to put Gunther in the ring with Goldberg for his retirement match at WrestleMania 41. But, with the World Heavyweight Championship involved, fans would already know who would win. But, if Jey Uso dethrones The Imperium leader, then the Goldberg-Gunther match won’t have any championship burden attached to it.

It would be interesting to see if the King of the Ring beats Uso for a third time, or if The Yeet Master finally wins his first-ever World Title.

