Taylor Swift's 'authentic' personality left Chiefs insider in awe of global popstar

Kansas City Chiefs team chef Erin Wishon was amazed by Taylor Swift’s kindness. Since dating Travis Kelce, Swift has frequently been spotted enjoying Chiefs games and enthusiastically cheering for her boyfriend. Now, the team is set to compete in the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year.

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly on Tuesday, Chiefs chef Erin Wishon shared her experience working for the team and candidly spoke about Swift, expressing that she was stunned by the singer’s authenticity. Speaking about Swift, Wishon said:

"You know what’s crazy? I cannot get over how authentic she is. We feed the team, we’re standing outside the locker room. We see everybody when they come down the hall to leave. I was just really taken aback at how kind and authentic she is. I mean, you don’t have to greet the food people, you know?”

Wishon works for the Kansas City Chiefs through Aramark Sports + Entertainment, delivering top-notch culinary excellence to the team.

Travis Kelce reveals his favorite dish made by Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce attended a press conference ahead of the Super Bowl 59 and during the conference, a reporter asked the tight-end player about his favorite dish made by Swift. Kelce revealed that he loves her homemade Pop-Tarts, calling them “incredible.”

"I would say I am a breakfast guy, her Pop-Tarts are unbelievable. They are unbelievable," Kelce said.

It’s not just Travis Kelce—Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also spoke about Swift’s homemade Pop-Tarts. In an interview with Mike Florio and Chris Simms on Feb. 27, 2024, Reid revealed that Swift makes homemade Pop-Tarts for the team’s players.

"Kind of behind-the-scenes … she likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade pop-tarts,” Reid said (via US Weekly). "So it was over. She knew right where to go.”

Additionally, in her latest interview with US Weekly, Chiefs chef Erin Wishon mentioned Swift’s homemade Pop-Tarts, expressing her regret that she hadn’t tried them.

"I have not had one of them and I’m extremely jealous because I adore her. I have heard that they’re delicious. I’ve heard that she’s an excellent baker and an excellent cook," Wishon said (via US Weekly).

Taylor Swift is expected to be in attendance, cheering for the Chiefs at the 2025 Super Bowl Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

