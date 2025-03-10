Popular comedian Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, is facing r*pe allegations. A woman named Ashley Parham, who is in the midst of her legal battle with Sean “Diddy” Combs, alleged that Druski drugged her and used baby oil on her. It is also worth noting that Odell Bekham Jr. was also allegedly mentioned in the lawsuit.

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses r*pe. Reader’s discretion is advised.

On March 10, Druski took to his Instagram stories to state that the allegations against him are false because the timelines mentioned by the alleged victim are factually incorrect.

He stated that he was not part of the entertainment industry at the time the alleged assault even occurred. His statement read:

“This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn’t a public figure in 2018- I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish.”

In Parham’s lawsuit that was filed in the Northern District of California, she accused Desbordes, Combs and Bekham Jr. of allegedly dousing her with “oil/ lubricant” and jumping on her naked body “treating it like a slip & slide,” as per News Break.

Desbordes also said in his statement:

“My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives.”

Druski faces assault allegations amid Diddy’s legal troubles

X user @destroynectar took to the social networking site on March 10 to share a screenshot of the alleged legal complaint against Desbordes, who, as per the alleged victim, is associated with Diddy. The legal filing read:

“Defendant Druski then caught himself from sliding over Plaintiff’s oiled body and off the bed, he then began r*ping Plaintiff v*ginally.”

It also read:

“While Defendant Druski was r*ping Plaintiff, Defendant Diddy sat in a chair near the bed and began m*stbating while recording Plaintiff’s r*pe by Defendant Druski.”

In the legal complaint, it was also alleged that the alleged victim attempted to grab the phone that was present near her, however, it slipped off of her hands due to the “oil/ lubricant” that was “doused all over her person by Defendants Diddy and Druski.”

Legal complaint against the comedian and Diddy explored (Image via X)

Meanwhile, X user @NFL_DovKleiman shared a screenshot of the legal filing which had been amended by Parham on March 9. The defendants listed alongside Combs and Desbordes included Kristina Khorram, Shane Pearce, Ruben Valdez, John Pelletier, Odell Bekham Jr., Jaguar Wright, Helena Harris-Scott and Matias Gonzalez, among others.

Bad Boy Records’ Diddy is facing racketeering conspiracy, transportation to engage in pr*stitution and s*x trafficking charges. He has also been accused of kidnapping, drugging, sometimes using firearms and threatening women with violence and coercing women into s*xual activities.

During the FBI’s raid into Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami residences, law enforcement stated that they found drugs and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil that were allegedly used during Diddy’s “freak-offs.”

Diddy’s trial begins on May 5. He was arrested on September 16 and is now being held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

