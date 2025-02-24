Why is Diddy being linked with a necromancy charge? Viral TikTok claim explored in wake of rapper's lawyer quitting

One of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ defense attorneys Anthony Ricco has backed away from representing him as a client in the ongoing federal case. As per Holr Magazine reports, Ricco has filed a motion at the New York Federal Court on February 21 to withdraw from Diddy’s s*x trafficking and racketeering conspiracy case, citing “sufficient reasons” for his decision.

While the specifics have not been disclosed yet, a viral claim has circulated online that Anthony quit the now-disgraced rapper’s counsel as alleged necromancy was discovered in Combs’ case. According to Holr Magazine, his lawyer “could not defend that sorcery.”

However, it is noteworthy there is no verifiable evidence to support the viral rumor which first surfaced on TikTok.

One of the accounts to make the claim on the platform was @tayloreaves who shared a short video on February 22 alleging, “P. Diddy’s lawyer has quit,” as a “necromancy charge” was found in the ongoing legal matters.

TikToker claims Combs' lawyer has quit because of alleged necromancy charge. (Image via TikTok)

The woman claimed that Anthony Ricco once represented Osama Bin Laden and “he said allegedly under no circumstances… can I continue to work for P. Diddy.”

“Do you know how much of a corrupt villain, an evil person P. Diddy must be to make a lawyer that once worked with Osama Bin Laden, quit? The man has represented the worst of the worst; yet he doesn’t want to work with P. Diddy. And represent him because one of his charges is something called necromancy,” @tayloreaves explained.

The TikToker said she “googled” necromancy and was “disgusted” by it and seemingly understood why Anthony Ricco quit. “Surely it just speaks volume how guilty he really is,” @tayloreaves added of Combs, before concluding that the case is “deep and twisted.”

The TikTok video garnered severe traction and earned 7.2L views, 12.3K likes, and thousands of comments, bookmarks, and reposts.

TikTok accounts like @bladeofjudah and @liamhaskett1, among others also shed light on the Diddy necromancy rumors.

Notably, necromancy refers to sorcery or witchcraft, especially involving death or the dead, particularly involving communicating with, raising, or reanimating the dead, as per Oxford Dictionary. It is often linked with magical or divinatory purposes.

More about Anthony Ricco’s withdrawal amid Diddy necromancy rumors

Sean Combs’ legal cousel comprises of six defense lawyers. One of them is Anthony Ricco who filed a Manhattan federal court affidavit on Thursday to step down from the role which needs to be signed off by a federal judge to become official.

The judge must find a valid reason to approve such a motion.

“Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs, consistent with the ABA Standards for Criminal Justice. It is respectfully but regrettably requested that the court grant the relief requested,” the motion read as reported by the New York Post.

While Ricco cited “sufficient reasons” for his discharge request, he reportedly didn’t provide any details other than the decision was influenced after he spoke with Combs’ lead counsel, Marc Agnifilo.

Anthony further noted the cause for his motion’s “brevity” was based on his intention to not divulge information related to the case and safeguarded by attorney-client privilege.

Anthony Ricco assured the judge that his resignation would not affect the case’s current standing nor would it delay the trial set for May 5 as Diddy would “continue to be represented by five other attorneys of record.”

He also mentioned he provided the hip-hop magnate with a “high level of legal representation expected by the court,” as reported by MSN.

Sean Combs was arrested on September 16, 2024 and charged with multiple federal criminal counts, including racketeering conspiracy, s*x trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The 54-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all the charges while his bail has been denied several times.

He has remained behind bars at the Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. If convicted, Combs is looking at 15 years to life in federal prison. The Bad Boy Records rapper has also denied s*xual assault and drugging allegations in his several lawsuits.

