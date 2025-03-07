On March 6, 2025, Kanye West took to X to defend Dave Blunts, claiming that hip-hop music festival Rolling Loud forbade the rapper from performing one of his songs. In his now-deleted tweet, Ye wrote:

Ad

"Dave Blunts gotta song that say ladyboy on it and Rolling Loud told him he can’t perform it But he can perform everything that’s talking about guns."

However, Rolling Loud clarified their stance on Kanye's claim and responded to his tweet writing:

"his team told him that not us"

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Netizens were quick to put forth their opinions on Kanye speaking on behalf of Dave Blunts wherein an X user compared the two rappers and tweeted:

"Game recognize game 😭😭😭"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Ye and Dave is a dangerous combo 😭" an X user commented

"we need that ye + dave blunts collab expeditiously" another X user mentioned

"need a collab from these two geniuses @kanyewest @davebluntsmusic" an internet user stated

Additionally, internet users agreed with Kanye's point, given that he was claiming the music festival allowed for the rapper to sing more violent songs as compared to the one mentioning a 'ladyboy':

Ad

"People don’t understand what he’s trying to say…..he’s saying that violence and rapping about killing people is okay to these executives, but they draw the line at other things much less harmful" an X user tweeted

"He got a point" a netizen remarked

"good point , Terrible example" another netizen commented

Ad

"My new sound called antisemitic"- Kanye West declares the tone of his next album in a series of tweets

Returning to X shortly after deactivating his account after a series of alleged antisemitic tweets, it seems like Kanye West is resuming his stance on the statements that garnered a lot of backlash. Talking about his new album, X tweeted on March 6, 2025, that his next album had an antisemitic sound:

Ad

“My new sound called antisemitic.”

While the rapper didn't specify which album he was referring to, netizens and media portals speculate it is his highly anticipated album Bully, which is slated for release in June 2025.

This isn't the first recent instance of Ye putting forth an alleged antisemitic statement, given that he praised N*zis and Adolf Hitler while seemingly insulting people with disabilities and the LGBTQ community in a series of tweets on February 7, 2025.

Ad

Ad

In another tweet on March 6, 2025, Kanye West mentioned:

“PEOPLE USED TO TELL ME BLACK RICH VOCAL PICK TWO OR THEY’LL KILL YOU KIIIIDS SING KIIIIDS SING JOKES ON YOU IM STILL ALIVE,”

The latter part of Ye's tweet looked similar to the lyrics of his track We Don't Care from the 2004 album The College Dropout.

Additionally, on March 5, 2025, Kanye West reflected on his complicated relationship with Drake, making a request that fans of both rappers wouldn't have anticipated. Ye wrote in his tweet:

Ad

“I SAW A VIDEO OF DRAKE WALKING THROUGH HIS HOUSE AND SHOWING HE HAD A LIBRARY OF RYHME BOOKS MAN I WISH I COULD HAVE SEEN AND REMEMBERED THIS WHEN MY JEALOUSY OVERTOOK ME. I LOVE DRAKE IMA SAY THIS WHEN I DIE I NEED YOU TO SPEAK AT ME FUNERAL.”

While Kanye West has not shared much about his upcoming album Bully except for previewing one of its tracks, he did share how the album's name was inspired.

Ad

During his recent interview with Justin LaBoy on The Download podcast, Ye shared that his son Saint kicked another child and justified his behavior by stating that the other child was weak.

This made Kanye realise that his son had the mindset of a bully, thus inspiring the title of his album.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback