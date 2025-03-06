"You gave this man like 3 try's already"- Internet reacts as Kanye admits jealousy while saying he loves Drake, puts in funeral plea

In a recent comment referring to Drake, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, disclosed that he wanted the rapper to speak at his funeral. Ye took to X on March 5 to talk about a video that reportedly showed Drake displaying several rhyme books at his house.

Ad

Although Kanye said that "jealousy overtook" him in the past, he now values Drake's artistic ability. Talking about the same, he wrote:

“I SAW A VIDEO OF DRAKE WALKING THROUGH HIS HOUSE AND SHOWING HE HAD A LIBRARY OF RYHME BOOKS MANI WISH I COULD HAVE SEEN AND REMEMBERED THIS WHEN MY JEALOUSY OVERTOOK ME…”

Ad

Trending

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

The tweet continued:

“I LOVE DRAKE IMA SAY THIS WHEN I DIE I NEED YOU TO SPEAK AT ME FUNERAL…”

However, the tweet has since been deleted from Ye's X account. Later, the screenshot of the post was uploaded on Instagram by @theshaderoom on March 5.

Netizens took to the comment section of the post to react. One said that Ye gave Drake several chances, referring to the fact that after a long feud, they came to a mutual understanding and reunited for the FREE LARRY HOOVER concert on December 9, 2021.

Ad

Netizens reacted to Ye’s status (Image via Instagram / @the_bibliophilic_soul)

Others mostly praised Ye for acknowledging his jealousy openly. One said that other rappers also allegedly feel the same, and Ye is the first one to admit it.

Ad

Netizens reacted to Ye’s status (Image via Instagram / @smurfitosway__ / @just.be.cautious / @the_gentle_man_jess)

Meanwhile, others praised Drake, as one said that he reportedly doesn’t get the respect he deserves, while another one said that Kendrick possibly also feels the same way.

Ad

Netizens reacted to Ye’s status(Image via Instagram / @aadamsalazar / @whos.calling.my.phone / @andre_crouchjr)

Exploring Kanye and Drake's relationship over the years

Drake and Kanye were involved in a long feud (Image via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, March 5, Kanye West apologised to Drake on X for their feud and for being jealous. He went on to say that he now regrets their feud after seeing an old video of the Toronto rapper showing his rhyme books. West further said that when he passes away, he wants Drake to speak at his funeral.

Ad

Over the years, Ye and Drake's relationship has experienced many ups and downs. Drake's Best I Ever Had music video was created by Kanye West in 2009. They collaborated on the song Forever as well. However, in 2010, their relationship began to sour.

Ad

When Drake made references to attempting to outdo Kanye, particularly in his 2011 song I'm On One, their friendship began to take a different path. He also referred to Kanye and Jay-Z's album Watch the Throne in the song.

It further escalated when West produced Pusha T's album Daytona, despite his and Drake's tense relationship. Drake's Duppy Freestyle was a 2018 diss track in which Drake implied that he wrote music for West.

Ad

Ye then reportedly apologised to Drake for working with Push T and they reconciled. Until 2021, West and Drake got along well.

Ad

After going back and forth over numerous projects between 2018 and 2021, they decided to put their differences aside and collaborate on a Larry Hoover performance.

Additionally, the two were frequently spotted together, encouraging one another. The truce, however, was short-lived as they soon resumed their animosity.

Amidst Drake and J. Cole's spat with Kendrick Lamar, Kanye hinted at a remix of Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar's song, Like That, in 2024. However, with Ye praising Drake, it seems as though their feud is finally over.

Ad

Meanwhile, Drake has yet to respond to Ye’s status.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback