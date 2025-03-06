Bhad Bhabie tells DDG that Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori helped her clear the 'Carnival' sample for her diss track after Ye's AI claims

Bhad Bhabie revealed how she got Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Carnival sample from their 2024 album Vultures 1 cleared for her diss track, Ms. Whitman, during a recent livestream with DDG. For context, Bhad Bhabie released the scathing diss track targeting her rival, Alabama Barker, on February 25, 2025.

This came amid her months-long feud with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker's daughter, which stemmed after Bhabie accused Alabama of trying to "steal" her then-partner and the father of her child, Le Vaughn, in December 2024.

Bhad Bhabie appeared on DDG's livestream on March 4 to discuss her song, where she revealed that she had contacted Ye's wife, Bianca Censori, to get the sample cleared.

"Kanye cleared it. I reached out to Bianca and I sent it to her and she was like, 'that's fire,' and 'let me talk to him.' She was like, 'gimme 24 hours' and 10 minutes later she texted me and she was like, 'he cleared it,'" the 21-year-old rapper said.

Bhad Bhabie addressed the AI-generated Ye verse on the Ms. Whitman remix

During her recent livestream with DDG, Bhad Bhabie also put to rest the rumors swirling around a possible remix of Ms. Whitman featuring Kanye West.

This speculation arose after a livestream from Bhad Bhabie's Instagram account leaked a remix version of the song featuring an alleged verse from Ye, leading people to wonder if the rapper had hopped on Bhabie's track for a feature.

However, Ye dispelled all notions of a collaboration between the two during an Instagram Live session on February 25, stating that he was not involved in the feud and his voice had been AI-generated on the track.

"I’m not in the middle of none of this AI beef. People throwing my voice on things, the whole ‘Carnival’ sample. I just talked to Travis Barker. I would never be in the middle. I don’t even know what’s going on," Ye said during his Instagram Live session.

The rapper also continued that he always cleared samples whenever someone asked him to, adding:

“I just got sent a song and asked if I could clear the sample. The only reason I clear anything is because so many people try to stop me. Everything has been very difficult for me. So, anybody asks me for something, I always clear it. I’m not cool with being put in the middle of all this at all.”

It is important to note that Ye and Travis Barker have a personal connection because Barker is married to Kourtney Kardashian, the older sister of Kim Kardashian, Ye's ex-wife and the mother of his four children. Alabama Barker is Kourtney's stepdaughter.

Bhad Bhabie addressed the AI-generated remix when she appeared on DDG's livestream, claiming she did not leak the track on her Instagram Live. She alleged that the remix existed because she and her team wanted to know how the song would sound if Ye featured on it.

She also claimed that someone on her team leaked it online via her account while she was sleeping to garner more attention towards her and her diss.

Bhad Bhabie also claimed that Alabama Barker called her a "compulsive liar" after the former denied leaking the AI-generated remix, adding that Barker also told her Ye "would never give you a verse."

Ms. Whitman made waves on social media following its release on February 25, with its music video garnering 11 million views on YouTube. The music video also contained several Easter eggs targeting Alabama Barker, like the drummer resembling her dad, Travis Barker, and Bhad Bhabie's look mimicking Alabama's style.

According to an X post from Bhabie on February 25, the diss track's title was inspired by Alabama Whitman, the heroine from the 1993 movie True Romance.

For context, Travis Barker revealed that he named his daughter after the fictional character during a 2017 interview on the Young Hollywood show.

Alabama Barker has yet to respond to Bhad Bhabie's diss track at the time of this article.

