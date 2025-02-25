Who is Alabama Whitman from True Romance? Bhad Bhabie's diss song 'Ms. Whitman' seemingly named after the character that inspired Travis Barker

On February 25, 2025, Bhad Bhabie resumed her feud with Alabama Barker by releasing her latest diss track, Ms. Whitman, aimed at Barker. For those who are unaware, the two have been trading insults since December 2024, after Bhad Bhabie accused Barker of trying to "steal" Le Vaughn, her partner and the father of her daughter.

Following the release of the diss track, Bhad Bhabie took to her X profile to explain the meaning behind the song's title. According to the tweet, the song is named after the character Alabama Whitman, the female lead from the 1993 film True Romance.

For context, Travis Barker, Alabama Barker's father, revealed in a 2017 Young Hollywood show on YouTube that he named his daughter after a fictional character.

“I loved that movie so much. I loved Clarence Worley ... and, then, of course, his lovely wife Alabama [played by Patricia Arquette] ... she was so dope in that movie. When it came time we were having a little girl, I fought for ‘Alabama’ so hard,” he said in the show.

True Romance is a 1993 crime/romance film written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Tony Scott. Patricia Arquette portrays Alabama Whitman, a call girl who falls in love with the protagonist, Clarence Worley, played by Christian Slater.

Exploring Alabama Whitman's role in True Romance following Bhad Bhabie's new diss track

True Romance tells the story of Clarence Worley and Alabama Whitman after the two have a chance meeting and fall in love. According to IMDb, the film's summary is as follows:

"In Detroit, a pop-culture enthusiast steals cocaine from his new wife's pimp and tries to sell it in Hollywood, prompting the mobsters who own the drugs to pursue the couple."

According to Quentin Tarantino's fandom wiki, Worley's boss hires Alabama Whitman, a call girl, to be Worley's birthday date. The two fall in love and get married.

However, the couple faces trouble when Worley kills Whitman's pimp, Drexl Spivey (played by Gary Oldman), and retrieves what he thinks is a bag of Whitman's clothes, only to discover it is filled with cocaine.

After this, the couple moves to California, hoping to sell the drugs for a living. However, their actions attract the attention of the mob and the police, who confront Worley in a shootout that leaves him wounded and others dead. The couple then decides to go to Mexico and start a new life there, with Whitman giving birth to their son, Elvis, years later.

Bhad Bhabie reportedly hired a Travis Barker look-a-like for the Ms. Whitman music video

The music video for Bhad Bhabie's one diss track, Ms. Whitman, featured a look-a-like of the Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Bhad Bhabie also references Barker's relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, whom he married in 2022.

"Your stepmom burnt out, why she took her sister's second-hand? (Wow!) / I know your route, you're reaching out, you need my name for clout (clout)," Bhad Bhabie raps in the diss track.

This seemingly references Travis Barker's mention of his crush on Kim Kardashian before he married her older sister, Kourtney. Barker mentioned this crush in his 2015 memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, in which he referred to the reality star as "f**king hot."

Barker reportedly met Kim while she was working as Paris Hilton's assistant, whom he was dating at the time. In a 2015 interview with Us Magazine, Barker also stated:

"How could you not stare at Kim? Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls. Kim was eye candy. I was in no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim."

Ms. Whitman also has another connection with the Kardashian family. The diss track includes a sample of Carnival, the song by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign from their collaborative album, Vultures 1. Ye was married to Kim Kardashian from 2014 to 2022, and the couple has four children.

This isn’t the first diss track Bhad Bhabie has released targeting Alabama Barker. In January 2025, she released Overcooked, in which she accused the 19-year-old rapper of having relationships with other artists like Tyga and Soulja Boy. Barker denied the allegations and responded with her own diss track, Cry Bhabie.

As of the publication of this article, she has not yet responded to Bhad Bhabie's latest diss track.

