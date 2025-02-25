"BHAD BHABIE JUST BODIED ALABAMA BAKER" — Internet reacts to Bhad Bhabie dropping diss track Ms. Whitman with Kanye West sample

Bhad Bhabie has reignited her feud with Alabama Barker by releasing her latest diss track, Ms. Whitman. The track samples Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's song Carnival from their 2024 album, Vultures 1.

Dropped on February 24, 2025, Ms. Whitman serves as Bhad Bhabie's latest attack on Barker, following another diss track titled Overcooked, which was released in January 2025.

The feud between the two began in December 2024 when Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, accused Alabama Barker of trying to steal her partner and the father of her daughter, Le Vaughn. Bhabie reiterates similar allegations in Ms. Whitman, rapping:

"Keep my baby daddy name out yo' f**kin' mouth 'fore I Will Smith it (B***h)."

Bhad Bhabie's new diss track seemingly excited her fans, with one user on X posting:

"OMG BHAD BHABIE JUST BODIED ALABAMA BAKER."

Expand Tweet

Several netizens agreed with this sentiment, calling Ms. Whitman the "best diss track of the year."

"Why did Bhad Bhabie lowkey just release the best diss track of the year wth," one person tweeted.

"Bhad Bhabie used a kanye beat, got a travis barker look alike, got her red hair back, just to diss alabama. She’s taking it," another person added.

"She had a newborn, cancer, trifling baby daddy, new nose, brain stained with red dye, and still had time to end Alabama," someone else commented.

However, others expressed their skepticism about the track, accusing the song of being "trash."

"where’s the bars? and talking bout give the flow back to latto while she dressed and using the same flow," one person posted.

"I couldn't hear a word she said (cry emoji)," another person added.

"If this is what real bars sounds like then we fu**ked fr," someone else commented.

Exploring the feud between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker

The feud between Bhad Bhabie, 21, and Alabama Barker, 19, started in December 2024 when Bhabie alleged that Barker "took" Le Vaughn, her boyfriend and the father of her daughter. At that time, Bhabie shared her claims on Instagram Stories, stating:

“@alabamaluellabarker took my man.”

Barker denied the claim; however, Bhabie continued her accusations against her rival, asserting that the 19-year-old "only entertained" Le Vaughn because she was aware he was the father of Bhabie's daughter. She also accused Barker of being disrespectful by allegedly trying to steal her partner while pretending to be her friend.

After Bhabie's accusations, Alabama Barker posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram story denying the former's claims. According to The Cut, she alleged that Le Vaughn "confessed his feelings" for her and accused Bhabie's partner of harassing her and her friends.

“LV and our friend group traveled to Las Vegas last year again prior to me knowing that they were together, during which he threw a bottle at my head, resulting in a significant injury. It’s troubling to see that, despite his actions, she continues to defend him even after I told her what he had done,” Barker wrote.

However, the feud between the two rappers didn't end there. In January 2025, Bhabie released a diss track targeting Barker called Overcooked, in which she accused the latter of having relationships with Soulja Boy and Tyga. Bhabie also claimed that Tyga "impregnated" Barker, causing her to have an abortion.

Alabama Barker denied all claims in an Instagram Story statement at the time, accusing her rival of fabricating "pathetic lies" as a "sad, baseless attempt to gain attention." On February 7, she released her diss track against Bhabie titled Cry Bhabie, repeating her claims that Le Vaughn was the one who pursued her.

Following this, Bhad Bhabie clapped back with Ms. Whitman. According to The Express Tribune, the drummer in the diss track's music video bore a striking resemblance to Blink-182's drummer, Travis Barker, Alabama Barker's father. Bhad Bhabie's makeup and hair color also seemed to resemble Barker's current look.

After the release of Ms. Whitman, Bhabie took to her X page to thank Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori, for allowing her to sample his song Carnival. It is important to note that Alabama Barker is the stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian, the older sister of Ye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Kourtney and Travis Barker married in 2022.

In other news, Alabama Barker has yet to reply to Ms. Whitman at the time of this article.

