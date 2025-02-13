"I see you living up to daddy standards!!!" — Bhad Bhabie drags Travis Barker into her fight with Alabama Barker

On Wednesday, February 12, Bhad Bhabie uploaded multiple Instagram stories aimed at Alabama Barker, where she invited her to a fight at the Calabasas Commons on Wednesday night.

"Keep talking about my kid! Calabasas commons tomorrow 8pm see you there bama!! Come since you so tough its gone b free you right?"

In some of her stories, Bhabie - born Danielle Bregoli - also dragged Alabama's father, Travis Barker, claiming that the 19-year-old was "living up to daddy standards." Here's what her story read:

"Keep talking bout my kid! Your literally named after a h**ker, I see you living up to daddy standards!!!"

In a following story, Bhad Bhabie brought up the issue that started all the tension between the duo in 2024, when the Gucci flip-flops rapper accused Barker of allegedly sleeping with her child's father, Le Vaughn.

"U have no morals you f**ked your close friend baby daddy twice! Lord only knows how many times you s***ed d**k. Dirty a** h** this why no one take you seriously. The whole industry knows about you and I'm gonna make sure the whole Internet does too. Even daddy know he raised a h**"

Bhad Bhabie's Instagram stories come days after Barker dropped a diss track titled Cry Bhabie, aimed at her. In the song, Barker explained her part of the story, claiming that Le Vaughn was the one who initiated a relationship with her on a recent Vegas trip with their mutual friends.

Alabama also mentioned that she rejected Vaughn, despite which he continues to try to contact her to this day. Barker also mocked Bhabie for still being committed to Le Vaughn despite all the cheating allegations against him

Bhad Bhabie also addressed criticism about her vaping amidst her cancer battle

Besides inviting Alabama Barker for a one-on-fight, Bhad Bhabie also posted a story addressing the concerns about her vaping amidst her battle with cancer. In the clip, as Bhabie was getting her hair done by a stylist, she said:

"I'm not lying about having cancer, I just choose to still vape. Because my doctor told me that I don't have lung cancer, a vape had nothing to do with my cancer. I have blood cancer... Yeah, you can have cancer and still love vapes. I have blood cancer, I have CML - Leukemia... Know what you're talking about before you talk about it."

The Babyface Savage rapper also claimed to know people who had lung cancer and still smoked cigarettes. At one point in the clip, her hair stylist in the clip interrupted her at that moment, saying, "If you want to be technical, no one's supposed to smoke at all. I'm just saying."

Responding to that, Bhabie said, "But we do, right? You're not supposed to f**k your best friend's boyfriend, but people do it, right? Alabama f**ked Le Vaughn twice. She came back for more."

Having taken a hit at Alabama Barker, Bhabie got back to talking about smoking and cancer, saying:

"Y'all sound so dumb talking about smoking and cancer... Look, my white blood cell count is normal. I'm just as good as a healthy person. I'm taking my medicine and I'm good. I don't know why y'all are so worried about it. I'll let y'all know when you need to worry about me."

The Thot Opps rapper first revealed her cancer diagnosis on social media on November 8, 2024, writing in her Instagram story that cancer medicines were making her lose weight.

In the wake of her story, a family member confirmed her diagnosis to TMZ, sharing that she was receiving treatment for the same. Barbara Bregoli, Bhad Bhabie's mother, also shared that her daughter has had cancer "twice".

