When did Bhad Bhabie start her career? Internet sensations' origins and more details explored

Bhad Bhabie, born Danielle Pregoli, is a 21-year-old rapper and internet personality who rose to fame after appearing on a Dr. Phil TV Show titled "I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime."

She became known as the Cash Me Outside Girl after she told the audience “Catch me outside, how ‘bout that?” The viral phrase spawned several memes and printed merchandise.

Pregoli capitalized on the attention and started a music career on August 24, 2017, with the release of her debut single, These Heaux. The rap song peaked at number 77 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the youngest female rapper to have a song on the chart.

She went on to release other singles like Trust Me and Hi B**ch and earned a nomination for Best Female Rap Artist at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Bhad Bhabie’s career highlights and more details explored

Following the success of her debut track, These Heaux, Bhad Bhabie signed with Atlantic Records in 2017 and released Hi B**ch and Gucci Flip Flops featuring Lil Yachty. Both songs were platinum-certified by the RIAA.

The rapper began her first tour, Bhanned In the USA, across North America and Europe, with fellow rapper, Cash Doll, in April 2018. The tour started in Santa Ana, California, and ended in Los Angeles, California in June.

In June 2018, Bhad Bhabie collaborated with Ty Dolla $ign on Trust Me, featuring Bella Thorne and Theo Von in the music video. That year, she was nominated for Best Female Rap Artist at the Billboard Music Awards.

Her debut mixtape, 15, was released in August 2018, featuring tracks like Yung and Bhad, No More Love, Famous, Count It, and Geek’d. The album’s roster of stars included Lil Yachty, Ty Dolla $ign, City Girls, and Lil Baby, amongst others.

In November 2018, Bhad Bhabie embarked on her second tour that spanned the Western United States, New Zealand, and Australia. The tour was positively received by critics who praised her stage presence and interactions with fans.

In 2019, Bhad Bhabie released Babyface Savage with Tory Lanez and Bestie with Kodak Black, which charted on the Bubbling Under Hot 100, extending her record as the youngest female with multiple entries in over 20 years. She later featured Megan Thee Stallion on the Bestie remix and released the singles Lotta Dem, Spaz, and Get Like Them.

In February 2020, Bhad Bhabie hopped on a freestyle track of Nicki Minaj’s Yikes track. In the same month, she released $ with Lil Gotit. She addressed her critics in her April 2020 track That’s What I Said. In October of the same year, she dropped the single, Do It Like Me, which went viral on TikTok.

In September 2021, she launched her record label, Bhad Music, and released her first single of the Year, Miss Understood, which ranked at number 8 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart.

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times on November 8, 2024, Bhad Bhabie revealed a possible cancer diagnosis on her Instagram story on November 7, when she addressed concerns over her weight loss:

“I’m sorry my cancer medicine made me lose [sic] weight."

According to TMZ’s report on November 7, a family member confirmed that the rapper is battling cancer and receiving treatment from a doctor.

