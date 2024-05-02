Toosii calls Tory Lanez "one of the most talented artist of this generation" sparking fan debate

Rapper Toosii recently ignited a debate among music enthusiastsas he publicly hailed his fellow artist Tory Lanez. On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, the American rapper tweeted praising Lanez as the most talented artist —

"Love or hate him Tory Lanez one of the most talented artist of this generation" he wrote.

Toosii's comments quickly caught the attention of fans and critics alike, igniting a heated discussion on X, with some affirming the statement and others showing disagreement.

Toosii is an American rapper and singer who started his career in the late 2010s. He has given hits like Favorite Song, Love Cycle, and Poetic Pain.

Tory Lanez is a Canadian rapper who began rapping in 2009 and gained recognition in 2014 with his single Say It.

Toosii's admiration for Tory Lanez sparked fan debate on X

Both Toosii and Tory Lanez have garnered significant attention in the music industry. However, Toosii's endorsement of Lanez's talent sparked wide reactions from his 13,000,000 followers on X, as he expressed his admiration for Lanez's work on X.

The tweet, which quickly gained traction across various platforms, has prompted fans to weigh in on the contentious statement, sparking a heated discussion about the definition of talent and the evolution of hip-hop, with some suggesting that it is a FACT,

"He is the MOST talented male artist of our generation‼️ There isn't anybody else like him. #JusticeForTory," one tweeted.

"I'm still sooooo sad. I asked my fiancé yesterday if I should write him. I need him to know how much his music means to me lol (laughing but truly hurt, no personal opinion - it's just about the music for me)," second tweeted.

"You still got time to delete this," the other said.

Fans continue to share their opinions and engage in spirited conversations online. Some applaud Lanez's talent recognition, while others offer dissenting viewpoints, citing differing criteria for assessing artistic prowess.

However, Tory Lanez has been accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion on foot, which started the debate.

"He is creative but why would I support an abuser. That's what's wrong with black folks," said one user on X.

Toosii at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 (Image via Getty)

Toosii and Tory Lanez share a professional relationship within the music industry. While they may not have collaborated extensively on projects, Toosii's recent words suggest respect and admiration for Lanez's work.

Why did rap star Megan accuse Tory Lanez?

According to the Los Angeles Times, in July 2020, the two artists got into a heated dispute while returning from a late-night party at Kylie Jenner's Hollywood Hills home. Megan, sitting in an SUV with Lanez and Kelsey Harris, her friend, demanded to be let out of the car, where Lanez allegedly fired at her.

Therefore, the Canadian artist Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, was apprehended on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon but was subsequently released on bail.

Tory Lanez, to whom Toosii praised on X (Image via Getty)

As seen on The Argus News, the Hurts Me singer was not charged, and as per the Los Angeles Police Department, the case was under investigation.

The initial reports suggested that Megan released a statement that she was hurt by a broken glass at the party when US police pulled over the SUV near Hollywood Boulevard due to the noise of gunshots. However, three days later, Megan suggested that she survived the gunshots on Instagram. She stated—

"I suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me; I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery."

Later, in August, during an Instagram live, Megan publicly called out Lanez's name and said—

"Yes, Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and people to these blogs lying. Stop lying!"

Later that year, Lanez released a 17-track album, Daystar, where he accused Megan of framing him, which sparked public scrutiny, and the case landed in the spotlight—

"I'm done with this, you gotta know the truth, you get shot in your foot, don't hit no bones or tendons?" he rapped.

Between 2020 and 2022, Tory Lanez was involved in multiple incidents where he violated protection orders and assaulted another musician in 2022. Subsequently, in the same year, Megan testified in court regarding Tory's actions, resulting in him being convicted of shooting Megan.