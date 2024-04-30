“You about to go to jail”: Rapper Toosii calls Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte a ‘scammer’ in foul-mouthed rant

Kayshon Boutte and rapper Toosii engaged in a verbal spat unlike any other. The duo was part of the New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner’s live stream on Twitch. Gardner was joined by several people on his livestream when this incident occurred.

Gardner was playing ‘2K24’ on his stream and for his fans, he invited Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and rapper Toosii. Not long after that, chaos ensued.

The initial clash happened because Gardner’s team lost a multiplayer match and Toosii started calling out Boutte and his past issues with allegedly illegally betting on games.

“B***h you bout to go to jail, f**k are you talking about. You a scammer," Toosii said. "How the f**k did you get into NFL scammer. N**** tried to bet on himself! Sorry ass n****, I bet you bet all unders cause you sorry as f**k.”

Toosii refers to the ongoing investigation into Boutte, who allegedly bet on games that he participated in while in college. And the Patriots wide receiver tried to calm the situation down. He said on the stream:

“Bro you sitting here speaking on a conversation you know nothing about. I don’t owe nobody no.”

However, Toosii was having none of it and continued into his expletive rant. He said:

“You’re lucky they let you put a jersey on, go play with somebody else.”

After this, both continued abusing each other while the others tried to intervene and bring some order into this chaotic stream. In the end, Toosii and Kayshon Boutte both left the stream.

What is the Kayshon Boutte betting scandal?

Kayshon Boutte was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The wide receiver only participated in a handful of games in his rookie season. But in January of this year, his betting scandal was unearthed. The Athletic reported on the matter:

“Former LSU WR Kayshon Boutte has been issued an arrest warrant in an online gambling investigation. He is alleged to have placed 8,900 wagers while underage, including at least six on LSU football games.”

The WR was released after posting bail and the investigation is still ongoing and further charges could be placed on him as well, as per the Boston Globe.