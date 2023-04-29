What happened to Kayshon Boutte? Projected first-round pick's dramatic NFL Draft stock dip explored

Kayshon Boutte was seen as one of the best wide receivers in a very stacked class.

Now, it seems that his draft stock has fallen further than many analysts expected. The talented receiver suffered a right ankle injury in October 2021. He had surgery, then another one when the ankle didn't heal the right way.

Following the injury, he wasn't the same player who came on the scene in his freshman season in 2020. Boutte led the LSU Tigers with 735 yards receiving while finishing second in receptions (45) and touchdowns (5) that season.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah commented on how talented the LSU wideout is but added that he was missing something:

“When he was younger, you paid attention to him. He jumped off the tape a little bit and got you excited. I didn't really see him take that next step going forward.”

In his final season with the Tigers, Boutte had 48 receptions, 538 yards, and two touchdowns. The wideout chose not to play in the school's bowl game. LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke about Boutte last March and took a bit of a shot at him following his injury:

"He's a great player. He's a good kid. But this has been a rough spot for him. And what happens is you tend to get distracted because you're not involved in everything. But he's learning you got to be involved with everything whether you're injured or not."

Kayshon Boutte decided to declare for the 2023 NFL draft, but there was a major rumor that might've pushed his decision. The rumor in question was that the receiver was involved in a sex party ahead of the SEC Championship game last December. It also supposedly involved other members of LSU's coaching staff and personnel.

Will Kayshon Boutte go on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft?

Kayshon Boutte's talent and upside cannot be fully ignored by NFL scouts as most of the top players in the class are off the board. He may not be a starter out of the gate but can develop into a reliable asset for an NFL team.

Boutte did play some special teams while at LSU with five kick returns for 80 yards in his first two seasons. His NFL combine last month wasn't the best, which could be another reason for his dip. It would be a shock if Kayshon Boutte went undrafted as his freshman season showed glimpses of greatness.

