Kayshon Boutte rumor: Was former LSU star involved in a sex controversy?

Kayshon Boutte is one of LSU's top stars and was one of the best wide receivers in college football. The LSU star is currently taking his talents to the next level, declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Yet, that wasn't the case last month when he announced that he would not be declaring for the NFL Draft. He noted that he would be returning to LSU for his senior season. Many wonder what caused the change of heart from the talented receiver.

One theory floated by fans is that of his supposed involvement in a sex scandal that started on with a post on Instagram. The post alleged there was a sex party during LSU’s visit in Atlanta prior to the SEC Championship Game last month.

Boutte was named, along with at least five individuals supposedly in attendance at the party. Other alleged persons included members of the Tigers' coaching staff and their recruiting department. The message asserts that Boutte was “dismissed.”

LSU head coach Brian Kelly explained to reporters his reason for placing Boutte as “unavailable" for the Citrus Bowl versus Purdue.

Kelly said:

“Unavailable, as you know, means I can’t speak to some of the reasons behind it or I would have been more specific."

In 11 games this season for LSU, Boutte had 48 receptions for 538 yards and two touchdowns. During his three seasons with the Tigers, Kayshon Boutte had 131 receptions for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Is Destiny Wilson's resignation linked to Kayshon Boutte controversy?

Destiny Wilson, the on-campus recruiting coordinator, supposedly resigned from her role on December 8th of last year. Wilson's resignation came three days after Boutte had initially announced he was staying at LSU. The school still has her information listed on its website and her Twitter account is set to private.

Kayshon Boutte @KayshonBoutte1 After careful thoughts and consideration, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL DRAFT. After careful thoughts and consideration, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL DRAFT.

The timing between Kayshon Boutte's original statement about staying at LSU and Wilson's resignation is indeed odd, but the entire matter remains speculative at best. We'll see how this rumor unfolds as among fans there are currently more questions than answers.

