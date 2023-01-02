Malik Nabers’ eligibility: Is LSU WR set to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft?

Malik Nabers has been one of the breakout stars for the LSU Tigers this college football season. With players declaring for next year's NFL Draft, Nabers isn't quite ready to declare his eligibility. The LSU wideout is a sophomore this season and will be entering his junior season in the 2023 - 2024 season.

Nabers has 63 receptions for 854 yards and two touchdowns, leading the team in both receptions and yards. He's tied for third on the team for touchdowns.

Nabers played first three years of high school football at Ovey Comeaux High School in Lafayette, Louisiana. He later transferred to Southside High School in nearby Youngsville, Louisiana for his senior season. The wideout received a four-star rating from the high school football recruiting websites 247 Sports and Rivals.

Nabers was the sixth-best prospect in Louisiana and the 18th-best overall wide receiver. He had 58 receptions for 1,223 yards and 21 touchdowns in his last season of playing in high school football. On Dec. 16, 2020, he initially committed to Mississippi State, only to decommit and play for LSU the same day.

The wideout had a solid season as a true freshman with the Tigers in the 2021 - 2022 campaign. He had 28 receptions for 417 yards and four touchdowns that season, finishing in the top five on the team in all three categories. Moving forward, the LSU Tigers could be leaning on Nabers even more as wideout Kayshon Boutte recently declared for the NFL draft.

Why Malik Nabers could be the LSU's next top wide receiver

Malik Nabers could find himself getting the ball much more due to Boutte's exit. The school has produced top NFL receivers such as Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. Next season, Nabers will unquestionably be the Tigers' number one wideout on offense.

That ascension could start for the receiver versus the Purdue Boilermakers in the Citrus Bowl as Boutte won't play in the game. There's a chance that Nabers could have himself a great match on the big stage and it's worth tuning in to find out.

