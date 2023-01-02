The LSU Tigers represent the SEC against the Purdue Boilermakers out of the Big Ten in the Citrus Bowl.

This is one of the Bowl games most impacted by players on both sides choosing to opt out of the game to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft. You will be disappointed if you plan to tune in to catch WR Kayshon Boutte or Edge rusher BJ Ojulari one more time. Boutte and Ojulari lead a large contingent of Tigers sitting this one out.

It would be a spot for Purdue to capitalize, but they are in the same boat as the Tigers. Head Coach Jeff Brohm has left the Purdue program to accept the head position for the Louisville Cardinals. The once prolific Purdue offense is now depleted, with QB Aidan O'Connell, WR Charlies Jones, and TE Payne Durham missing this game. Purdue is a team in transition from coaching philosophy to playmakers. Who will be victorious--the depleted Purdue Boilermakers or an LSU Tigers team lacking explosiveness?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

LSU Tigers vs. Purdue Boilermakers Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE LSU -15.5 (-110) O 54 (-110) +500 Purdue +15.5 (-110) U 54 (-110) -675

LSU Tigers vs. Purdue Boilermakers Details

Fixture: LSU Tigers vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Date and Time: Monday, January 2, 2023, 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

LSU Tigers vs. Purdue Boilermakers Best Pick

Jayden Daniels is one of the most explosive players in College Football. Daniels transferring from Arizona State to LSU changed the Tigers program, and under Head Coach Brian Kelly, you saw strides from the QB.

Daniels needs to develop more consistency, but you can see why people are excited about the young man for 2023 and why people believe LSU could make a run next season. If there is a prob bet to lean into for this one, it has to be the rushing yards for Daniels.

The Purdue Boilermakers haven't faced a QB with the skill set of Jayden Daniels. He is a blur in the open field, and with LSU missing several players, expect Daniels to HAVE to use his legs in this one. Take the Over.

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU Tigers, Rushing Yards: Over

LSU Tigers vs. Purdue Boilermakers Final Prediction

Tough to gage a game with so many players missing. Jayden Daniels is the best player on the field.

LSU will be victorious, but Purdue put up a fight in this one. The point spread is too egregious for my money. I'll take the Purdue Boilermakers, and I'll take the points.

Purdue Boilermakers +15.5 (-110) Over 54 (-110)

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses.$1,000 No Sweat First Bet

Poll : 0 votes