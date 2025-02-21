"James Charles?": Internet reacts as Bhad Bhabie debuts drastic new look, a far cry away from her signature appearance 

On February 19, 2025, Bhad Bhabie took to her Instagram page to debut her transformation. The social media star showcased a new hairdo on the social networking site. This comes after she admitted to getting nose surgery as well. Netizens have since taken to the internet to react to the same.

Bhad Bhabie took to the social networking site to lipsync to her upcoming song Ms. Whitman. As per Buzzfeed, the song is rumored to be a follow-up to her Barker diss track Over Cooked.

While Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, danced to the song, netizens could see her long blonde hair that had replaced her signature black tresses. The new hairdo also included bangs.

Netizens have since taken to social media to share their reactions to her changed appearance. One netizen commented:

"James charles?"

For those uninitiated, James Charles is a beauty influencer known for his YouTube channel, where he boasts over 24 million subscribers. Many opined that Bhad Bhabie and him looked similar. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“White women going to get black features will always be funny to me,” an X user said.

“This chick needs to pick a race already,” another platform user said.

“Looks closer to Dr. Phil now,” another netizen commented.

For the unversed, Bhad Bhabie has been accused of blackfishing in the past, particularly for changing her accent, according to an article by The U.S. Sun published on November 22, 2022. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“Ew I can’t tell which ones before or after,” an X user said.

“Wow! Completely different human being,” another platform user said.

“She looked better as a brunette,” a netizen commented.

Bhad Bhabie has admitted to getting nose surgery in the past. She took to her Instagram stories to state that she wanted to “remove the hump” in her nose. She also stated:

“Yall it doesn’t matter if you liked my nose before… this is my face I didn’t like it so I fixed it.”

Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“Looking like Lil Kim at 50,” an X user said.

“She looked perfect before the surgery,” another platform user said.

Alabama Barker takes to Instagram to share cryptic post about Bhad Bhabie’s transformation

Following Bhad Bhabie debuting her new hairdo, Alabama Barker took to her Instagram stories to seemingly address the same in a cryptic manner. Barker stated on the social networking site:

“Imitation is the best for of flattery.”

It appears as if Barker was referring to Bregoli imitating her signature blonde hair.

Matters between Barker and Bhabie escalated after the latter accused the former of getting intimate with her baby's father, Le Vaughn. Barker denied the same with the duo subsequently releasing diss tracks against each other.

In Over Cooked, Bhabie accused Barker of making love with Tyga and Soulja Boy. Barker released her own diss track aimed at Bhabie, titled Cry Bhabie.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Alabama Barker took to social media to comment that she was done feuding with Bregoli. The former stated:

“Some people are working overtime While I’m just keeping it moving. It’s done. Thanks for the love though.”

Followers now await the release of Mr. Whitman.

