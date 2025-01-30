“I’ve also never been pregnant” — Alabama Barker denies Bhad Bhabie’s claims about being involved with Tyga and Soulja Boy

Music artist Alabama Barker addressed Bhad Bhabie's claims about her involvement with Tyga and Soulja Boy. On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, the singer replied to a comment under her TikTok post inquiring whether she hooked up with the two men. She wrote:

"Absolutely not."

The questions about their relationship come after Bhad Bhabie dropped her recent diss track, Over Cooked. In the track, Bhabie alleged that Barker hooked up with Soulja Boy and got pregnant by Tyga but eventually had an abortion.

According to Daily Mail, in a separate comment, Alabama wrote:

"Let’s clear this up ! I never in my life have remotely been near Tyga, I’ve also never been pregnant, nor do I know Soulja Boy. The end."

For the unversed, Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie have been beefing since last year after the latter rapper accused Alabama of trying to steal her partner, Le Vaughn. Per Bhabie, she and LV had an argument that allegedly led to him getting involved with Alabama (Travis Barker's daughter).

Alabama Barker revealed she was working on a diss track targeting Bhad Bhabie

On January 28, Bhad Bhabie dropped her diss track, Over Cooked, targeting Alabama Barker. In the song, she again insinuated that Barker tried to steal her partner. She rapped:

"Hatin’-a** h** tried steal my baby daddy (Baby daddy) / F**kin’ on Soulja and Tyga got you pregnant / Tried to play me close, backdoor me, seen it comin’ (Seen it comin’) / Did all that for nothin’, b**ch, he still gon’ come right back (He gon’ come right back)."

Elsewhere in the song, she claimed Alabama Barker couldn't sue her because she told the truth. As per HotNewHipHop, Bhabie doubled down on her claims in an Instagram video, adding that her rival "got an abortion" and that she "was not pregnant by Le Vaughn; she was pregnant by Tyga."

Bhabie continued her attack on an IG story, calling Barker a "privileged white girl who preys on Black men and their families." She also targeted Alabama's musical career.

Tyga, too, seemingly denied Bhabie's claims. Taking to his TikTok, he shared a 50 Cent meme along with a cap emoji (in online slang, cap means lie) with an in-post message:

"cmon..ain't no way gang."

On January 28, Alabama Barker shared another Instagram story to put the "outrageous rumors" to rest. The 19-year-old reiterated that she hasn't had any relationship with Tyga or Big Draco, adding that she was never pregnant or had an abortion. She also revealed that she was planning to drop her own diss track (titled Cry Bhabie).

More about Bhad Bhabie's feud with Alabama Barker

According to a December 2024 article by Page Six, Bhad Bhabie accused Alabama Barker of stealing Le Vaughn in an Instagram Story, claiming she was single. She explained that she had an argument with LV that turned physical, and he busted up her lip. She later contacted Chief Keef and stayed with him that night.

After her return, she reportedly found LV packing his things and staying at a hotel for a couple of weeks. It is at the hotel where he allegedly met Alabama Barker. Bhabie claimed she found out about the pair after she got together with Vaughn.

Barker denied the allegations, alleging that LV had been talking to her on social media under a different name. Alabama claimed Vaughn told her he was single. Despite the cheating claims, Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn, who share a daughter together, reconciled.

Soulja Boy has not publicly reacted to the development.

