"Girl you don’t own the color blonde" — Bhad Bhabie denies resemblance to Alabama Barker after debuting a new look 

On Wednesday, February 19, Bhad Bhabie uploaded an Instagram, debuting straight blonde hair with blunt bangs. In the clip, Bhabie was clad in a white night dress as she rapped to a recently teased song that disses Alabama Barker. She captioned the video: "#mswhitman".

Bhabie's video has since received 5.1 million views, 203K likes, and 5K comments, with several fans speculating that she was copying or mocking Alabama Barker's look.

Bhad Bhabie appeared to address the allegations in an Instagram story, writing:

"You trifling a** h** If you think I wanna b like you you’ve lost your whole mind. Obsessed? With someone who wanna b ME?! Girl you don’t own the color blonde with that washed ass yellow mop on your head. You got red wigs from MY hair stylist and I heard from a little birdy the inspo pic was a pic of me."

Bhad Bhabie accused Barker of sleeping with Le Vaughn once again

In her lengthy Instagram rant, Bhad Bhabie went on to point out that though blonde, her hair was "a completely different color and style" from that of Alabama Barker, adding:

"What did I do to her? I know she's not bright but how you bullying me like your the victim... you should take the heat on move on. tryna bully me only makes you look like a even worse person than you already are."

The Babyface Savage rapper then reiterated how the 19-year-old slept with her boyfriend, Le Vaughn - which is what had ignited their feud in the first place.

She wrote that despite being her friend for over 2 years, Barker slept with her "baby daddy twice" and was even dating him for over six months. Bhad Bhabie also claimed to have been going through postpartum depression at the time.

In a more recently posted story, Bhad Bhabhie posted a picture of a scene from the 1993 movie, True Romance, explaining the reason behind her blonde look by saying:

"this w***e is so dumb. One of the scenes in my music video I'm playng Alabama Whitman from true romance. That's why I had blonde hair. Not bc I'm cosplaying a nasty a** stank pu**y home wrecking s**t."

True Romance is a romantic crime movie written by Quentin Tarantino, which follows the story of Clarence Worley - a comic book store clerk - who falls in love with Alabama Whitman - a call girl Worley's friends hire for him as a birthday present.

Bhabie's new diss track comes after Barker's Cry Bhabie

The teaser of Bhad Bhabie's unreleased song on Instagram comes two weeks after released a diss track aimed at her, titled Cry Bhabie.

In the song, Barker claimed that she was encouraged by her father to respond to Bhabie's allegations. Then revealing her side of the story in the Le Vaughn drama, the teenager claimed that Vaughn was the first to initiate a relationship, adding that he "tried to pipe" her on a recent LA trip with their mutual friends.

Elsewhere in the diss track, Alabama also addresses Bhad Bhabie's claim that the latter was impregnated by rapper Tyga, rapping:

"The pills got you higher / Turned you to a liar / You must be TMZ / Bitch, don’t make me call a Tyga"

Seemingly responding to Bhad Bhabie's new blonde look, Alabama Barker posted an Instagram story on Thursday, February 20, writing:

"Imitation is the best form of flattery, some people are working overtime While I'm just keeping it moving. It's done. Thanks for all the love though."

While Barker seems eager to move forward from her beef with Bhad Bhabie, the Young and Bhad rapper doesn't appear to be ready for that yet.

