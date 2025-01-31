"This the dumbest s*it I ever heard"— Tyga shuts down Alabama Barker rumors post Bhad Bhabie's claims

Amid the ongoing beef between Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie, rapper Tyga has broken his silence and addressed the latter's accusations. In a tweet on Friday, January 31, Tyga wrote that it is ridiculous that he has to address such things.

"This the dumbest sh*t I ever heard. Yall believe anything yall see online. I have never had any sort of physical relationship with Alabama."

Bhad Bhabie recently accused Alabama Barker of getting pregnant by Tyga. As per Page Six, Bhabie released a track titled Over Cooked, on January 27, 2025, in which she rapped:

"Hatin'-a*s h*e tried steal my baby daddy (Baby daddy) / F*ckin' on Soulja [Boy] and Tyga got you pregnant (Uh) / Tried to play me close, backdoor me, seen it comin' (Seen it comin') / Did all that for nothin', b*tch, he still gon' come right back (He gon' come right back)."

Her verse has prompted not only a response from Tyga but also Alabama Barker. Alabama replied to the accusations in a comment below a TikTok video a day after Bhad Bhabie's single was released. She dismissed the claims as she responded to a comment and said:

"Let's clear this up. I never in my life have remotely been near Tyga. I've also never been pregnant, nor do I know Soulja Boy. The end."

According to Page Six, Bhabie has released a new version of her song through her YouTube channel. The lyrics no longer mention Soulja Boy and Tyga.

Alabama Barker was accused of stealing Bhad Bhabie's boyfriend

21-year-old Bhabie's dispute with Alabama started in December 2024 when she accused the latter of attempting to steal her boyfriend, Le Vaughn. As Bhabie made the claims about Alabama in an Instagram Story, Barker replied by commenting below a social media post by The Shade Room and writing:

"Ew."

Bhad Bhabie later posted some screenshots that featured conversations between Le Vaughn and Alabama Barker. Although she commented on The Shade Room's post, Alabama later shared a lengthy statement through her Instagram Story on December 18, 2024, addressing the accusations.

Alabama claimed she never knew anything about Le Vaughn and Bhad Bhabie's relationship and admitted that she spent time with Vaughn on two different occasions.

"It's clear that he is manipulating her, feeding her a distorted narrative to justify his behavior. His actions reveal a lack of respect and consideration for others, and it's painful to witness her continuing to support him despite this," Alabama said.

Alabama Barker also alleged that Le Vaughn had once thrown a bottle at her head and that she was concerned about his behavior, which she described as reckless. She claimed that she had told Bhad Bhabie about the incident, and despite knowing everything, the latter has been defending Le Vaughn.

19-year-old Alabama has been pursuing a career in the music industry and is known for her singles, such as Heartbreaker, Vogue, and Our House.

