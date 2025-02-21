“Imitation is the best form of flattery” — Alabama Barker seemingly reacts to Bhad Bhabie’s dramatic blonde transformation

On February 19, Bhad Bhabie teased her single Ms. Whitman by lip-syncing in a reel while wearing a blonde wig and heavy makeup. Fans speculated she was shading Alabama Barker, noting her resemblance to the 19-year-old daughter of Travis Barker.

Notably, the feud between the two started in December 2024 when Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, accused Barker of trying to steal her boyfriend, rapper Le Vaughn. Barker denied the accusations by claiming Le Vaughn was pursuing her for a year and claiming to be single.

On February 21, Alabama Barker posted a cryptic Instagram story seemingly responding to Bhad Bhabie's transformation. Without mentioning Bhad Bhabie or her blonde transformation, she wrote:

"Imitation is the best form of flattery, some people are working overtime while I’m just keeping it moving. It’s done. Thanks for all the love though."

Alabama Barker allegedly responded to Bhad Bhabie's reel. [Image via Instagram/@alabamaluellabarker]

Feud between Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie explored

Alabama Barker [Image via Instagram/@alabamaluellabarker]

In December 2024, Bhad Bhabie posted a series of Instagram stories, from accusing Alabama Barker of allegedly stealing Le Vaughn to her warning him. In a now-deleted video, Alabama clarified that Le Vaughn reached out to her first, and she did not know he was dating Bhad Bhabie at the time and was the father of her daughter.

In the response video, Alabama Barker revealed the text messages the two shared and shared that breaking apart a couple was never her intention. She also condemned him for cheating on Bhad Bhabie, knowing that she was battling cancer. The Instagram page @theshaderoom uploaded the now-deleted response video.

On December 19, 2024, Bhad Bhabie went on Instagram Live to discuss the situation with her followers. She confirmed that Alabama Parker sent her screenshots and let her know that Le Vaughn was cheating on her.

However, she claimed Alabama allegedly sent her altered screenshots. In the clip reuploaded by @theshaderoom, Bhad Bhabie can be heard claiming that both of them are manipulators and that she will break up with Le Vaughn.

Bhad Bhabie seemingly stayed with Le Vaughn as she kept posting on Instagram with him. According to Tribune's report, in January of this year, she released a diss track titled Over Cooked, where she reportedly dissed Alabama Parker by referencing her past relationships with Tyga and Soulja Boy.

On February 7, Alabama Parker retaliated by releasing Cry Bhabie, in which she seemingly mocked Bhad Bhabie's music career and her relationships.

According to TMZ's report dated February 4, Bhad Bhabie announced on her Instagram story that she would break up with Le Vaughn. However, she quickly deleted the story. The media outlet contacted her representative, who shared that her cancer treatment is their priority right now, and Le Vaughn is supporting her and their daughter. The representative said:

"LV has been a strong source of support for Danni and their daughter throughout her cancer journey. That’s currently both their focuses, making sure Danni is healing and healthy."

According to Genius, Bhad Bhabie's diss track, Ms Whitman, will be released on February 24.

