“Smoking a vape, with a black eye” - Internet reacts with disbelief to video of Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn after the former said she's done with him

Rapper and internet personality Bhad Bhabie was spotted leaving a Los Angeles-based sushi restaurant with her on-again off-again partner Le Vaughn on Wednesday afternoon. The couple’s video was exclusively shared by The Shade Room on Instagram on February 5, 2025.

Disclaimer: This article has references to domestic violence, abuse, and more. Discretion is advised.

In the clip, Bhad Bhabie was seen wearing a pair of white sweatpants with a matching cropped hoodie, exposing her bare belly. Her hair remained open and she wore pink, fur flip-flops.

She was seen walking side-by-side with Le Vaughn who was donning a black Jay-Z-themed t-shirt and grey joggers, paired with a black bandana and matching shoes.

Bhabie seemed to be having a serious discussion with Vaughn who appeared to be paying attention to her while hugging her waist from behind. According to The Shade Room post’s caption, she was reportedly referencing her partner being at someone else’s house.

In the wake of this, the internet is reacting with disbelief as Bhad Bhabie previously claimed on multiple occasions how she was “single” and would never get back together with Le Vaughn following their strained relationship, which seemingly involved instances of domestic violence.

For instance, Instagram user @misshoneydeee commented on The Shade Room’s post. The netizen pointed out that Bhad appeared to be “pregnant” while showing signs of allegedly being abused.

“Is she pregnant, limping, smoking a vape, with a black eye, arguing about him about being by another woman's house while she was by her mama? Just wondering…” the user wrote.

A netizen comments on Bhabie's latest public outing with Vaughn. (Image via Instagram)

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform, criticizing/ ridiculing Bhad Bhabie for seemingly reuniting with Le Vaughn.

Netizens react with disbelief as Bhad got together with her partner. (Image via Instagram)

Netizens put Bhabie under fire for getting back together with Vaughn. (Image via Instagram)

Meanwhile, a few defended Bhad Bhabie, described her as a victim, and offered her support.

Netizens lend solidarity towards Bhabie. (Image via Instagram)

The Shade Room’s now-viral post also contained pictures of Bhabie and Vaughn sharing a meal inside the said restaurant where she seemed to be vaping. Meanwhile, her pictures from outside the food joint seemingly revealed a healing black eye, while she also appeared to be limping.

Bhad Bhabie refuted rumors of being pregnant

In the face of backlash and mockery from netizens, Bhad Bhabie took to her Instagram Story and dismissed the speculations that she was expecting another baby.

“I’m not pregnant; I’m on my period and bloated,” she shared with a mirror selfie.

Bhabie and Vaughn were seen on their lunch outing less than a day after she declared her relationship status as “single” and wrote in a previous IG Story,

“Like dead a*s y’all will never see with that man ever again.”

This was not the first time Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, made similar announcements. Over the last couple of months, she has accused a woman named Alabama Barker of trying to “steal” Le Vaughn and the two have ever since been involved in an online feud.

Amid this, Bhabie has declared herself as “single” on more than one occasion, hinting at a rough patch in her romantic life, yet getting back together with him soon and calling him her “forever” while sharing their intimate moments on social media.

Meanwhile, she also revealed her cancer diagnosis and claimed it led to her weight loss. Last month, she also shared that she had gotten a nose job.

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2020. They share a daughter named Kali Love who was born in March 2024.

In July 2024, she accused her partner of domestic abuse and shared a video of him physically assaulting her alongside images of black eye and bruises across her face.

At the time too, the 21-year-old OnlyFans model pledged she was done with the father of her child, yet was seen getting back together after he was released from custody.

