On March 15, Bhad Bhabie uploaded an Instagram story to announce the birth of her first child, Kali Love, with her boyfriend, Le Vaughn. In the story, the rapper can be seen cuddling her new-born daughter.

Danielle Bregoli or Bhad Bhabie, first announced news of her pregnancy in December 2023 when she posted a photo of her baby bump on Instagram.

For the unversed, Bregoli rose to fame after making an appearance on a chat show titled Dr. Phil in 2016. Her catchphrase on the show, "Cash (sic) me outside, how 'bout that?' became a viral meme.

Bhad Bhabie announces birth of her daughter (image via @bhadbhabie on Instagram)

During a conversation with People Magazine in February 2024, Bhad Bhabie revealed how the couple had chosen their baby's name:

"The name doesn't really have any specific meaning, it's just his mom picked the middle name and then I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them. I thought that Love went good with Kali."

Who is Le Vaughn?

Although not much is known about Bhad Bhabie's boyfriend, People Magazine reported that rapper Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn started dating in July 2020. He made his appearance on her YouTube channel titled 'Bhad Bhabie' in November 2020. In the 10-minute clip, the rapper, her boyfriend, and some friends are seen playing a game while eating.

In February 2021, Bregoli uploaded another video on her YouTube channel and the episode was titled Who Knows Me Better Challenge? (Best Friend VS. Boyfriend). In the video, Vaughn and Bregoli's best friend answered some questions related to the latter. During the conversation, Vaughn made comments about their relationship:

"The first day we seen each other, we were together. We just connect. Boom!"

In 2021, Bhad Bhabie posted a now-deleted video with the caption, "Love this man 100x over."

At the time of publishing this article, Le Vaughn had over 68.9K followers on Instagram (xgamelv). He carries a unique athletic style, as seen in his social media posts.

Before her pregnancy announcement, Bhad Bhabie posted a photo on Instagram where she can be seen sitting next to her beau at an NBA game. She captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday Baby (blue heart emoji)."

Bhad got a tattoo done in 2023 that read "11:11," referring to Vaughn's birthdate: November 11, as per TMZ. Meanwhile, Vaughn also dedicated a tattoo to Bregoli. As per People Magazine, Vaughn has Bhad's birth name, "Danielle Marie" written in black cursive ink on his neck.

Apart from his new-born daughter with Bhad, Le Vaughn has a son with his previous partner. Vaughn also shared photos with him in July 2023, wishing him on his birthday.