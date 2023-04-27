Bhad Bhabie and 4 celebs with tattoos of exes

Tattoos are one of the best ways to profess one's love for another and celebrities often get them to show their love for their significant other. However, after a break-up or divorce, one can either embrace the design or have it covered up. Some celebrities even opt for laser removal, as that removes every trace of the ink from their body.

Whether it be Heidi Klum or Kylie Jenner, many celebrities have sported tattoos dedicated to their exes sometime or the other. While the former went for laser removal, the latter went on to keep the design and tweaked it slightly to spell "la" instead of "t" for Tyga.

From Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, to Kaley Cuoco: 5 Celebrities who had tattoos of their exes

1) Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson is a huge fan of getting inked and while he was with Kim Kardashian, he got many ink designs that were in honor of his then-girlfriend. The comedian reportedly had four tattoos dedicated to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. He had "Jasmine and Aladdin" inked to his collarbone in honor of the couple's first kiss.

Along with that, he even had "my girl is a lawyer," "Kim," and "KNSCP". However, he is on a journey of laser removing his permanent inks, as in an interview with People magazine, the comedian shared that he would like to get all his inks removed so he can focus on his acting career more.

2) Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie had a large design on her tricep to commemorate her relationship with Billy Bob. This was before her marriage to Brad Pitt and before she infamously said in a past interview:

"I’ll never be stupid enough to have a man’s name tattooed on me again. It took 5 visits to the tattoo removal clinic to erase the dragon and you can still see it a bit."

After her divorce from Billy Bob Thornton in 2003, the Maleficent actress had to repeatedly attend laser removal sessions to finally rid herself of the permanent ink. As she said in the interview, due to the sheer size of it, it left behind a shadow and the dragon in the design could still be seen if one looked closely.

She later went on to cover-up the vague shadow with the geographical coordinates of her kids' birthdates and also Brad Pitt, against whom she filed for divorce in 2016.

3) Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco's Cover-Up Tattoo (Image via Getty)

After her wedding to Ryan Sweeting, Kaley Cuoco got a tattoo of their wedding date inked on her back. The design was in roman numerals and was a minimalistic design. However, after her split with the tennis star, she went on to get a cover-up tattoo.

For the cover-up job, the Big Bang Theory star got a large moth design across her back. The design is beautiful and intricate, quite the opposite of the minimalistic black and white design of her previous design.

Upon being asked about her choice of ink on The Ellen Show, she went on to reveal that she simply went for a cover-up job, and that the moth design was spontaneous and what she went with at the time.

4) Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp's divorce from Amber Heard made headlines, and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor changed his knuckle tattoo twice during that period. After they got married, Depp tattooed his knuckles with the word "slim," his nickname for Heard. A year after the divorce filing, the actor changed the design to read "sc*m" and then went on to change it again to "scam."

Johnny Depp has previously changed another design, the one he got while he was with Winona Ryder; he changed his ink from "Winona Forever" to "Wino Forever". However, he later clarified that he didn't necessarily regret the ink because his love for Ryder was true when he got the design inked.

5) Bhad Bhabie

Bhad Bhabie recently went on the podcast High Low with EmRata and talked about the six inks she has on her body that are dedicated to her ex-boyfriend Chief Keef. The rapper clarified that she would like to either have them covered up or removed, as she has moved on from the relationship.

The American rapper has already covered a design that featured Chief Keef's birthdate. She got it covered by the birthdate of her current boyfriend, Le Vaughn.

Poll : 0 votes