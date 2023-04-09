"Pete Davidson sliding into Taylor Swifts DM's": Netizens share hilarious Pete Davidson Taylor Swift memes after the singer's alleged breakup

American singer Taylor Swift's breakup with actor Joe Alwyn has sparked hilarious memes online, with netizens now linking the former's name with comedian Pete Davidson. On April 8, Entertainment Tonight reported that the 33-year-old Grammy winner had parted ways with Alwyn a few weeks ago.

A source revealed that their split was amicable and that "there was no drama." Moreover, they added that Swift and Alwyn's relationship "had run its course" and this was the reason why the latter was not spotted in The Eras tour.

However, soon after the news of Taylor and Joe's breakup went viral, Twitterati began linking the singer's name to Pete Davidson, who has dated several single A-listers in Hollywood.

Twitter reacted hilariously on Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson theory

After news of Taylor Swift now being single went viral, Twitter made memes about how Pete Davidson would react to this information. Several users shared funny memes and GIFs describing the hypothetical situation since Davidson has a reputation for dating celebrities back-to-back.

Check out some of the memes below:

Danny Armstrong @DArmstrong44 Pete Davidson heading to Taylor Swift’s house after seeing she’s single: Pete Davidson heading to Taylor Swift’s house after seeing she’s single: https://t.co/e8Hvsl9VX3

Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34 Pete Davidson seeing Taylor Swift is single Pete Davidson seeing Taylor Swift is single https://t.co/D3lwafWJiG

Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34 Pete Davidson on his way to Taylor Swift Pete Davidson on his way to Taylor Swift https://t.co/aOsjs0y9u5

Steven Tonthat @Steventonthat Pete Davidson after hearing that Taylor Swift is now single. Pete Davidson after hearing that Taylor Swift is now single. https://t.co/JholuZBgH7

Rohita Kadambi @RohitaKadambi What's Joe Biden's plan for keeping Pete Davidson away from Taylor Swift? What's Joe Biden's plan for keeping Pete Davidson away from Taylor Swift?

Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34 Pete Davidson seeing Taylor Swift single Pete Davidson seeing Taylor Swift single https://t.co/3SNEOzXV8M

Ramiro Paredes @RamiroParedes Pete Davidson getting ready to head to Taylor Swift’s house after seeing she’s single: Pete Davidson getting ready to head to Taylor Swift’s house after seeing she’s single: https://t.co/OQ9wzjw8DT

St. Olaf Stories @StOlafStories Taylor Swift after finding out that Pete Davidson is after her… Taylor Swift after finding out that Pete Davidson is after her… https://t.co/CqP12k4vq6

Pizza Dad @Pizza__Dad Pete Davidson on his way to Taylor Swift now that she’s single Pete Davidson on his way to Taylor Swift now that she’s single https://t.co/lMmhwdSpN1

k 𖤐ri @ihykari Pete Davidson after bagging Taylor Swift Pete Davidson after bagging Taylor Swift https://t.co/7aeyXgGoy8

el jefe @ThatElJefe Taylor Swift broke up with her boyfriend so Pete Davidson is trending, LMAO Taylor Swift broke up with her boyfriend so Pete Davidson is trending, LMAO https://t.co/8qJZsXO5Kw

Pete Davidson into Taylor's dms Tonight



Pete Davidson into Taylor's dms Tonighthttps://t.co/8LEksCBdKe

noah @phevelous Pete Davidson on his way to Taylor Swift house in Nashville after the news broke she’s single now. Pete Davidson on his way to Taylor Swift house in Nashville after the news broke she’s single now. https://t.co/AjG5VcRcoI

Brian 💦 🥩 @ipitythefoos Pete Davidson hearing Taylor Swift is single. Pete Davidson hearing Taylor Swift is single. https://t.co/qSc9CT7aJ5

Latté Liberal @Come_Oon_Man Pete Davidson on his way to Taylor Swift’s house to ask her for that first date! 🤣

Pete Davidson on his way to Taylor Swift’s house to ask her for that first date! 🤣 https://t.co/SOFNf9swCZ

zoe ❦ @zxebella streets saying joe and taylor broke up pete davidson just bought his LA Eras Tour ticket two seconds ago streets saying joe and taylor broke up pete davidson just bought his LA Eras Tour ticket two seconds ago https://t.co/igDgfXBDZ3

Zingaat GPT @imajokin taylor swift broke up? Pete Davidson your time to shine is now taylor swift broke up? Pete Davidson your time to shine is now

Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson performed at Saturday Night Live together

In November 2021, when Pete Davidson was performing on Saturday Night Live, Taylor Swift made a guest appearance. At the time, Davidson was dating Kim Kardashian, who had a beef with Swift along with her ex-husband Kanye West.

In the episode, Swift performed alongside Davidson in a music video sketch called Please Don't Destroy where they sang a fictional song called Three Sad Virgins.

However, Kim's feud with Taylor did not affect the latter's performance with Davidson. At the time, a source told HollywoodLife that the comedian did not let the ladies' past feud interrupt their SNL skit.

“Pete’s intention this week and every week on SNL was to make all guests, and musical guests feel welcomed. He’d rather be friends or friendly with people coming in because it makes the show the best it can be if everyone is on the same page.”

The insider added that Davidson was aware of Kim and Taylor's feud and was “Switzerland in the entire situation.”

“He is clearly aware of the history that Taylor has with Kim and Kanye, and he was not going to make it a thing. He wasn’t going to treat her differently. To cause any drama is the last thing he had any plans to do, and that is why it was important to make friends with Taylor and do a skit with her.”

The source added that since Pete did not interfere in the feud, their skit “went off without a hitch.”

i. @molloysjoey | According to ME, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn didn’t broke up



— “They are soulmates. They are still together. They are in a happy relationship. The end.” | According to ME, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn didn’t broke up— “They are soulmates. They are still together. They are in a happy relationship. The end.” 📝 | According to ME, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn didn’t broke up— “They are soulmates. They are still together. They are in a happy relationship. The end.” https://t.co/lz9Q0XwjTc

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn started dating in 2016 but kept their relationship private. They were spotted at several red carpet-events and movie dates together but kept the details of their personal lives under wraps. Over the course of their six-year relationship, they refuted several rumors about their relationship, including news about their engagement.

Meanwhile, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dated for nine months before splitting up in August 2022. Their relationship came after Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February 2021, with whom she shares four kids - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

