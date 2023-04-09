"Pete Davidson sliding into Taylor Swifts DM's": Netizens share hilarious Pete Davidson Taylor Swift memes after the singer's alleged breakup

American singer Taylor Swift's breakup with actor Joe Alwyn has sparked hilarious memes online, with netizens now linking the former's name with comedian Pete Davidson. On April 8, Entertainment Tonight reported that the 33-year-old Grammy winner had parted ways with Alwyn a few weeks ago.
A source revealed that their split was amicable and that "there was no drama." Moreover, they added that Swift and Alwyn's relationship "had run its course" and this was the reason why the latter was not spotted in The Eras tour.
However, soon after the news of Taylor and Joe's breakup went viral, Twitterati began linking the singer's name to Pete Davidson, who has dated several single A-listers in Hollywood.
Twitter reacted hilariously on Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson theory
After news of Taylor Swift now being single went viral, Twitter made memes about how Pete Davidson would react to this information. Several users shared funny memes and GIFs describing the hypothetical situation since Davidson has a reputation for dating celebrities back-to-back.
Check out some of the memes below:
Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson performed at Saturday Night Live together
In November 2021, when Pete Davidson was performing on Saturday Night Live, Taylor Swift made a guest appearance. At the time, Davidson was dating Kim Kardashian, who had a beef with Swift along with her ex-husband Kanye West.
In the episode, Swift performed alongside Davidson in a music video sketch called Please Don't Destroy where they sang a fictional song called Three Sad Virgins.
However, Kim's feud with Taylor did not affect the latter's performance with Davidson. At the time, a source told HollywoodLife that the comedian did not let the ladies' past feud interrupt their SNL skit.
“Pete’s intention this week and every week on SNL was to make all guests, and musical guests feel welcomed. He’d rather be friends or friendly with people coming in because it makes the show the best it can be if everyone is on the same page.”
The insider added that Davidson was aware of Kim and Taylor's feud and was “Switzerland in the entire situation.”
“He is clearly aware of the history that Taylor has with Kim and Kanye, and he was not going to make it a thing. He wasn’t going to treat her differently. To cause any drama is the last thing he had any plans to do, and that is why it was important to make friends with Taylor and do a skit with her.”
The source added that since Pete did not interfere in the feud, their skit “went off without a hitch.”
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn started dating in 2016 but kept their relationship private. They were spotted at several red carpet-events and movie dates together but kept the details of their personal lives under wraps. Over the course of their six-year relationship, they refuted several rumors about their relationship, including news about their engagement.
Meanwhile, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dated for nine months before splitting up in August 2022. Their relationship came after Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February 2021, with whom she shares four kids - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.